Beware: Protect Your Business from Fraud

Advances in communication and technology bring many exciting opportunities for businesses. They also create new risks of fraud and deception! Start the New Year with ways to protect your business – and yourself – from fraud.
At our daytime meeting on Jan. 18, the Coastal Women’s Forum is honored to welcome Julie Starzynski, Senior Vice President, Treasury Management Services at First Citizen’s Bank, who will guide us in detecting and preventing commercial fraud.
Julie is a Certified Treasury Professional with 22 years of experience in Treasury Management. She consults with business clients to analyze cash management, streamline treasury operations and enhance financial goals. Her work has identified emerging risks and trends in business and personal exposure to fraud.
Originally from Ohio, Julie is a graduate of Ohio University with a degree in Finance and Pre-Law. She and her husband, John, live in Jacksonville along with their two labs, Buxton and Bodie!
Please join us on Jan.18, 2023, at 11:30 a.m., at The Flame Banquet Center to learn more from Julie about effective strategies in commercial fraud protection.
To register, click here.
By Coastal Women’s Forum