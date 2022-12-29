Valentine’s Day Card Sale Helps Fund Arts Education

Craven Arts Council and the Twin Rivers Artists Association are proud to present the 2023 Craven County Valentine’s Day Card Sale in the Director’s Gallery for the month of January and February 2023. Created by students in all grades in Craven County Schools, all proceeds are donated to Craven County art teachers for purchasing classrooms supplies. Craven Arts Council will host a reception for students, teachers, and parents on Jan. 13, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
This year’s sale will take place in the Director’s Gallery at Bank of the Arts for the month of January and February. Priced at $3.50 each, these affordable Valentines gifts help fund arts education in Craven County by donating all proceeds for the purchase of art supplies. The cards were created by public school students during their arts class and include a wide range of grades, skill levels, and techniques. This year’s sale was made possible by funding and support from Craven Arts Council and Twin Rivers Artists Association, a local artist guild. The mission of both organizations believes in the importance of arts education, for students of all levels.
Admission to all galleries at Bank of Arts is free and open to public, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn Narron.
By Mairin Gwyn Narron