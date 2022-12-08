Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Dec. 8 – 11, 2022

Around Town
The New Bern High School Bears will play in the 4A Championship game against the Grimsley Whirlies on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. in Chapel Hill, NC.
The 23rd Annual Holly & Ivy Homes Tour will take place on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Bank of the Arts, via PayPal on a will-call basis through the website, and at Harris Teeter locations in New Bern.
SantaCon New Bern 2022 takes places at 4 p.m. in Downtown New Bern.
Events
8: Duty Amidst the Chaos: The Final Days of New Bern’s Confederate Hospitals, presentation by Wade Sokolosky, 6:30 p.m., Cullman Hall in the NC History Center.
8: Jingle Bell Trot, 6 p.m., Albert H. Bangert Elementary School, 3712 Canterbury Rd. in Trent Woods.
9: Live Windows Displays, 6 – 8 p.m., Downtown New Bern.
9: Erika Butters singing holiday favorites at Christ Episcopal Chruch, 6:30 p.m., 320 Pollock St.
9: Tea and Tailpipes, 7 p.m., Mad Hatter Tea House, 3809 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
9 – 11: Elf The Musical, presented by RiverTowne Players, Fri. – Sat. 7:30 p.m. and Sun. 3:00 p.m., Masonic Theatre, 514 Hancock St.
10: Book Signing: Wade Sokolosky, NC’s Confederate Hospitals, 1861-1863, Vol I, 10 a.m., New Bern Battlefield Park
10: Christ Episcopal Church’s 23rd Annual Cookie Walk, 10 a.m., Harrison Center, 311 Middle St.
10: Cars and Coffee New Bern, 8 – 10 a.m., 3100 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
10: Busta and Friends Concert, 12 p.m., Craven County Jaycee’s Fairgrounds. Get tickets here.
10: Christmas Movies with Santa at the Farm, 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., Bright Star Farm, 208 Pleasant Hill Rd. in Trenton.
10: Candlelight 2022 at Tryon Palace, 4:30 – 8:30 p.m., 610 Pollock St.
10: George B. Willis Lodge #423 110th Anniversary Celebration, 6 – 9 p.m., Jasper G. Hayes Omega Center, 822 Cedar St.
10: Arabian Temple 42 Christmas Party, 10:00 p.m., – 1:00 a.m., Arabian Temple No. 42, 1036 Queen St.
11: An Elf Comes to Tryon Palace, 2 – 3 p.m., North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St.
11: The Fairfield Harbour Chorus 38th Annual Holiday Concert, 3 p.m., St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1605 Neuse Blvd.
Visit the New Bern Farmer’s Market every Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 421 S. Front St.
Visit the New Bern/Craven County Library for free WiFi, computer classes, bingo, book contests, special exhibits, reading programs, DVD/movie rentals, story hours, and more!
Beary Merry Events updates their own calendar at bearymerryevents.com.
Entertainment and Music
Thursday
Sam Lewis, 6 – 8 p.m., Bear Plaza, 232 Middle St.
Dan Phillips, 6 p.m., The Pointe Restaurant, 1105 Barkentine Dr. in Fairfied Harbour
Friday
The Bears at Saltwater Grill 5 p.m., in River Bend
Heart Stop at That That Craft Beer and Wine Bar, 7:30 p.m., 901 Pollock St.
Saturday
Dayton Vesper Piano Concert, 4 p.m., Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.
Sunday
Doc Paul at Bootleggers and Barrels, 4 – 7 p.m., 417 S. Front St.
Pups & Pints at The Bruin Craft Beer and Wine, 224 Middle St.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands.
Arts
Friday is Artwalk from 5 – 8 p.m.
The Craven Arts Council will host an opening reception for “30 Years Later” by Jan Francoeur and Carol Tokarsky. Deborah Cidboy’s works will also be on exhibit at the Bank of the Arts located at 317 Middle St. Contact them for a list of participating businesses and nonprofits, 252-638-2577.
Visit Michaelé Rose Watson Artist in Glass & Clay at Studio M, 217 Middle St., 252-626-0120.
Community Artists Gallery & Studios presents All that Glitters with music by Craven Consort at 309 Middle St.
Featured artist Laura Gammons works will be on exhibit at Carolina Creations, 317A Pollock St.
Michelle Garren-Flye and Leslie Tall Manning will be the featured authors at The Next Chapter Books & Art, 320 S. Front St.
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Violent Night (R); I Heard the Bells (); Devotion (PG13), Strange World (PG), Bones and All (R), The Menu (R), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (PG13), and Black Adam (PG13). Coming Soon: Father Stu: Reborn (PG13) on December 9 and Avatar: The Way of Water (PG13) on December 16.
Tours
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New St.
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
By Elaine Rouse, Content Manager and Wendy Card, Editor