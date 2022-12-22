Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Dec. 22 thru Christmas Day

Around Town
If you’re looking for a place to eat on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day, we haven’t had a chance to call everyone. Here’s last year’s list of local restaurants who were open on one or both days including their phone numbers: New Bern Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. We have confirmed that Thai Angel is open on Christmas Eve from 3 – 8 pm. Call 631-5461 for reservations.
Enjoy Canterbury Road Christmas Lights in Trent Woods.
The New Bern Farmer’s Market will be open on Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 421 S. Front St.
Events
22: North Carolina Symphony performs Holiday Pops, 7:30 p.m., Riverfront Convention Center.
24: Celebration of Christmas at Riverside United Methodist Church, 4:30 p.m., 405 Avenue A.
Beary Merry Events updates their own calendar at bearymerryevents.com.
Entertainment and Music
Thursday
30 Second Rocks at the Saltwater Grill, 1 Marina Road in River Bend
The Bears perform at The Pointe Restaurant, Harbour Pointe Golf Club, 1105 Barkentine Dr.
Friday
Ignatius Rock and Gigi’s Snack Shack at BrÜtopia, 1201 US Highway 70 E.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands.
Arts
Visit Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M, Fine Glass Artist and Clay Sculptor at 217 Middle Street
Accidental Artist, 219 Craven St.
Bear Hands Art Factory, 1820 Trent Blvd.
Craven Arts Council at the Bank of the Arts, 315 Middle St.
Community Artist Gallery, 309 Middle St.
Carolina Creations Fine Art and Hand-Crafted Gallery, 317 Pollock St.
Wine and Design, 1910 South Glenburnie Rd.
Visit the New Bern/Craven County Library for free WiFi, computer classes, bingo, book contests, special exhibits, reading programs, DVD/movie rentals, story hours, and more!
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Babylon (4), Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody (PG13), Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG), Avatar: The Way of Water (PG13) and Violent Night (R). Coming Soon: Babylon (R) on December 23, and Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (PG13) on December 23.
Tours
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New St.
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
Let us know if you’d like to see something added to this weekly article or if you have any events or announcements by emailing us.
By Elaine Rouse, Content Manager and Wendy Card, Editor