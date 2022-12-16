Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Dec. 16 – 18, 2022

Around Town
Wreaths Across America honors and remembers our nation’s service members by placing live balsam wreaths on veterans’ headstones. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, Dec 17 at 12 p.m. at the New Bern National Cemetery located at 1711 National Avenue.
The 16th Annual Santa Paws on Parade takes place on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at the corner of South Front Street and Craven Street in downtown New Bern. Santa, Mrs. Clause and Father Christmas will be there to meet the pups and families.
The second and last Candlelight Celebration takes place at Tryon Palace Grounds, 4:30 – 8:30 p.m., 610 Pollock St. Enjoy beautiful decorations and the tale of a mysterious princess enhanced by the magical glow of candlelight.
Events
16: Discovering Tryon Palace: Traditions of Christmas Past, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., 610 Pollock St.
16 – 17: Elf The Musical, 7:30 p.m. at the Masonic Theatre, 514 Hancock St. Presented by RiverTowne Players.
17: Blood Drive Benefitting Colonial Capital Humane Society, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., CCHS Flea Market, 2302 Trent Rd.
17: Cattery Adoption Open House, 3 p.m., Colonial Capital Humane Society.
17: 16th Annual Santa Paws on Parade, 8:30 a.m., corner of S. Front St. and Craven St.
17: Mimosas and Mutts Blood Drive, 10 a.m., The Garage, 1206 US Highway 70 East.
17 – 18: Sanctuary Choir and Orchestra Christmas Concert, 6 p.m., Tabernacle Baptist Church, 616 Broad St.
18: Advent Lessons and Carols at Christ Episcopal Church, 5:30 p.m., 320 Pollock St.
18: The Polar Express, 4 p.m., New Song United Methodist Church, 521 W. Grantham Rd.
Visit the New Bern Farmer’s Market every Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 421 S. Front St.
Visit the New Bern/Craven County Library for free WiFi, computer classes, bingo, book contests, special exhibits, reading programs, DVD/movie rentals, story hours, and more!
Beary Merry Events updates their own calendar at bearymerryevents.com.
Entertainment and Music
Thursday
Dueling Pianos at Tap That!, 8:00 p.m., 901 Pollock St.
Rick & Jenna Huff at The Brown Pelican, 6:00 p.m., 1017 B. Broad St.
Friday
Spare Change at Blackbeard’s Triple Play Restaurant, 7:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., 415 S. Front St.
Saturday
Voices Carry return to Saltwater Grill at River Bend, 6 – 9 p.m., 1 Marina Rd.
Boomerang at Tonic Parlor, 7:30 p.m., 218 Middle St.
Sunday
Jim Kohler and Friends at The Brown Pelican, 2 – 5 p.m., 1017 B. Broad St.
Dan Philips at Bootleggers and Barrels, 4:00 p.m., 417 S. Front St.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands.
Arts
Visit Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M, Fine Glass Artist and Clay Sculptor at 217 Middle Street
Accidental Artist, 219 Craven St.
Bear Hands Art Factory, 1820 Trent Blvd.
Craven Arts Council at the Bank of the Arts, 315 Middle St.
Community Artist Gallery, 309 Middle St.
Carolina Creations Fine Art and Hand-Crafted Gallery, 317 Pollock St.
Wine and Design, 1910 South Glenburnie Rd.
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Avatar: The Way of Water (PG13) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (PG13). Coming Soon: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (PG) on December 21, Babylon (R) on December 23, and Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (PG13) on December 23.
Tours
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New St.
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
Let us know if you’d like to see something added to this weekly article or if you have any events or announcements by emailing us.
By Elaine Rouse, Content Manager and Wendy Card, Editor