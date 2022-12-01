Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Dec. 1 – 4, 2022

Around Town
Commemoration of the 100th Anniversary of The Great Fire of 1922, today thru Dec. 4 at various locations throughout New Bern.
Join New Bern Fire-Rescue for open house and a visit by Santa from 3 – 6 p.m., 1401 Neuse Blvd.
New Bern High School Bears face the Millbrook Wildcats in the playoffs on Friday at 7:30 p.m. It’s a home game at 4200 Academic Drive. Purchase tickets here.
Join the Hanna House Bed & Breakfast, Meadows Inn and Benjamin Ellis House Bed & Breakfast for the Annual Holiday Tour of New Bern’s Bed and Breakfasts on Sunday from 2 – 4 p.m.
The Craven County Jaycees Christmas Parade takes place on Saturday from 3 – 6 p.m., beginning on George Street and concluding at Craven/South Front intersection. As always, we expect a visit from Santa, but be mindful that sometimes he gets really busy and, in those cases, you may see his happy Elf helpers visiting in his absence!
Events
1: Appalachian Christmas performed by the Craven Community Chorus, 7 p.m., Orringer Auditorium, 800 College Court.
2: Discovering Tryon Palace: Traditions of Christmas Past, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Tryon Palace Historic Sites and Gardens, 610 Pollock St.
2: New Bern Fire-Rescue open house and a visit by Santa! 3 – 6 p.m., 1401 Neuse Boulevard.
2: River Bend Christmas Tree Lighting and Celebration, 6 p.m., River Bend Municipal Building, 51 Shoreline Dr.
2 – 3: Magical Unreality Presented by Dangerous Prodigy Circus, 6:30 p.m., New Bern Civic Theatre.
2: 2022 Christmas Gala, 6:30 p.m., New Bern Riverfront Convention Center, 203 S. Front St.,
2: Chamber Music by Candlelight, 7 – 9 p.m., Tryon Palace Historic Sites and Gardens, 610 Pollock St.
2 – 4: Elf The Musical, Fri – Sat: 7:30 p.m. and Sun: 3 p.m. at the Masonic Theatre, 514 Hancock St. Presented by RiverTowne Players.
3: Cookie Walk 2022, 9 a.m., St. Andrew Lutheran, 1605 Neuse Blvd.
3: Pancakes for PIE, 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., Morgan’s Tavern & Grill, 325 Craven St. Call 252-514-6321.
3: Breakfast with Santa, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Hilton New Bern Riverfront Hotel, 100 Middle St.
3: 3rd Annual Holiday Craft, Artist & Vendor Fair, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Cstone Church, 2304 US 70.
3: St. Andrew Cookie Walk, 9:00 a.m – 12 p.m., St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 1605 Neuse Blvd.
3: Candlelight Dancers Open Rehearsal, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St.
3: Craven County Jaycees Christmas Parade, 3 p.m. starts at George St. in Downtown New Bern.
3: Appalachian Christmas performed by the Craven Community Chorus, 3 p.m., Orringer Auditorium, 800 College Ct.
3: Tree Lighting Jubilee, 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Havelock City Park, 198 Cunningham Blvd. in Havelock.
3: LGBTQ + Vigil, 5 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton New Bern – Riverfront., 100 Middle St.
3: Crystal Coast Holiday Flotilla, 5:30 p.m., Morehead City waterfront (ending along the Beaufort waterfront).
3: Magical Unreality Presented by Dangerous Prodigy Circus, 6:30 p.m., New Bern Civic Theatre.
3: Chamber Music by Candlelight, 7 – 9 p.m., Tryon Palace Historic Site & Gardens, 610 Pollock St.
3 – 4: Appalachian Christmas performed by Craven Community Chorus, 3 p.m., Orringer Auditorium, Craven Community College.
4: New Bern’s Most Merriest Christmas, 6 p.m., Latitude Church, 1732 Racetrack Road.
Beary Merry Events updates their own calendar at bearymerryevents.com.
Visit the New Bern Farmer’s Market every Saturday, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 421 S. Front St.
Visit the New Bern/Craven County Library for free WiFi, computer classes, bingo, book contests, special exhibits, reading programs, DVD/movie rentals, story hours, and more!
Entertainment and Music
Thursday
Bryan Mayer, 6 – 8 p.m., in Bear Plaza, 232 Middle St.
Boomerang Live at Harbour Point Golf Club, 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., 1105 Barkentine Dr.
Friday
Mike Bramble Play at BrÜtopia, 1201 US Highway 70 E.
Boka Nina Food Truck at Mickey Milligan’s Billiards, 3400 Trent Rd.
Saturday
Electric Outlaws at Blackbeard’s Triple Play Restaurant, 7:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., 415 S. Front St.
Wicked Junction at The Garage, 7:30 p.m., 1209 US Highway 70 E.
Sunday
Joe Starr at Tonic Parlor, 4 – 7 p.m., 218 Middle St.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands.
Arts
Visit Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M, Fine Glass Artist and Clay Sculptor at 217 Middle Street
Accidental Artist, 219 Craven St.
Bear Hands Art Factory, 1820 Trent Blvd.
Craven Arts Council at the Bank of the Arts, 315 Middle St.
Community Artist Gallery, 309 Middle St.
Carolina Creations Fine Art and Hand-Crafted Gallery, 317 Pollock St.
Wine and Design, 1910 South Glenburnie Rd.
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Watch the East Carolina Amateur Baseball League teams — Rockies at A’s, 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 at Kafer Park.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Devotion (PG13), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (PG13), Black Adam (PG13), and Ticket to Paradise (PG13). Coming Soon: Violent Night (R) on December 2 and Father Stu: Reborn (PG13) on December 9.
Tours
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New St.
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Ghosts of New Bern. Call 252-635-1410.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
Let us know if you’d like to see something added to this weekly article or if you have any events or announcements by emailing us.
By Elaine Rouse, Content Manager and Wendy Card, Editor