The Bears Perform at The Pointe!

THE BEARS bring their unique brand of vintage Rock & Roll to Fairfield Harbour on Thursday December 22!
THE BEARS will play your favorite songs the way you remember them, in a high-energy show bursting with harmony, humor, nostalgia, hot licks, and Holiday Season Favorites. Jam along with the band as one of the “Air Bears!” Play with the “Tijuana Kazoos!” THE BEARS will blow your bobby socks off as they rock the waterfront – with songs that will have you singing, dancing, and shouting for more.
Who are THE BEARS?
— “Mama Bear” sings and plays bass, keyboard, and ocarina.
— “Baby Bear” sings and plays guitar and harmonica.
— “Yogi Bear” sings and plays the drums.
— “California Bear” sings and plays bass and fiddle.
THE BEARS will play at “The Pointe” Restaurant of Harbour Pointe Golf Club, 1105 Barkentine Drive #9328, Fairfield Harbor, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. There is no cover charge, and reservations are recommended. Call the venue at (252) 638-5338 for reservations.
To learn more about THE BEARS, contact Pat Engeman at (678) 205-7309.
By Simon Spalding