See Temple B’nai Sholem’s “Joys of Hannukah” Live Window Display

Temple B’nai Sholem, located at 505 Middle Street, will be joining New Bern’s Live Windows event on Dec. 9, 2022. The “Joys of Hannukah” will be presented at Carolina Creations located at 317-A Pollock St.
This is the first ever Hannukah live window to be displayed in New Bern. The window will consist of a mother and daughter demonstrating the traditions of lighting the menorah, eating latkes, playing dreidel, reading the story of Hannukah, and of course opening presents.
Temple B’nai Sholem is an inclusive community, welcoming Jews of all denominations and backgrounds, interfaith couples and families, and all those who are committed to pursuing Jewish customs, beliefs and lifestyle. We encourage those interested to join us for religious services, holiday celebrations, life cycle events, social activities, and more. We hope that you will find us to be a warm and welcoming community where you will experience a strong sense of kinship and connection.
By Jody Sherman, Temple Trustee, Co-Chair Community Outreach & Event Committee