Santa Relocates Inside O. Marks Building During Inclement Weather

December 22, 2022
Santa with Elves inside the O.Marks Building in Downtown New Bern (photo from Berry Merry Christmas)
Santa with Elves inside the O.Marks Building in Downtown New Bern (photo from Berry Merry Christmas Facebook page)

Visits and photos with Santa will take place inside the O. Marks Building Dec. 22 thru Christmas Eve due to rain and predicted wind and dropping temperatures.

Chief Elf Perky Twinkle Toes Amanda Banks wrote in a press release, “Our logistics team has worked hard over the last few days putting together a beautiful photo set and is looking forward to closing out our 2022 season indoors. Reservations are not required.”

Enjoy Christmas lights in Bear Plaza through Dec. 31.

She also wrote, snow will fall in Bear Plaza on Dec. 23 from 6 – 8 p.m. and Dec 24. from 12 – 2 p.m. depending on the weather.

Visit BearyMerryEvents.com for more information about the season’s events and visits with Santa.

By Wendy Card, Editor

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

Shaking hands Support New Bern Now

RSS Recent Shows

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design