Santa Relocates Inside O. Marks Building During Inclement Weather

Visits and photos with Santa will take place inside the O. Marks Building Dec. 22 thru Christmas Eve due to rain and predicted wind and dropping temperatures.
Chief Elf Perky Twinkle Toes Amanda Banks wrote in a press release, “Our logistics team has worked hard over the last few days putting together a beautiful photo set and is looking forward to closing out our 2022 season indoors. Reservations are not required.”
Enjoy Christmas lights in Bear Plaza through Dec. 31.
She also wrote, snow will fall in Bear Plaza on Dec. 23 from 6 – 8 p.m. and Dec 24. from 12 – 2 p.m. depending on the weather.
Visit BearyMerryEvents.com for more information about the season’s events and visits with Santa.
By Wendy Card, Editor