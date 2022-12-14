Robust Wheelchairs for Greater Accessibility on the Palace Grounds

Tryon Palace’s Diversity, Equity, Accessibility and Inclusion (DEAI) committee have secured four new wheelchairs that are rated for up to 325 lbs., are branded with the Palace logo, have security features, and, most importantly, have mountain bike wheels to traverse the site much easier.
Two members of the DEAI took the former wheelchairs for a spin around the grounds, learning firsthand that they were not at all adequate for the site. The DEAI committee leads the site in carrying out Secretary Wilson’s directive for the Dept. of Natural and Cultural Resources to focus on community inclusion, diverse history, and sites that are accessible to all members of the public.
By Tryon Palace