Renovations Have Begun at New Bern Civic Theatre

As New Bern Civic Theatre (NBCT) brought the curtain down on its final 2022 performance Dec. 4, a demo team went to work within the hour tearing up the entire west wing of the Athens Theatre lobby. The plan required an expanse of concrete several feet deep to be removed for new pipes and old divider walls to come down to accommodate updated electrical and plumbing fixtures. The transformation will be radical which includes the addition of an ADA compliant third restroom. This costly project is in effort to facilitate the best experience possible for audiences when attending plays, concerts, musicals, or other live events at NBCT.
Also removed are the old mis-matched theatre seats. While NBCT is grateful for the short-term solution, the fact remained that the former seats were aging hand-me-downs often requiring repair. They were especially problematic in the balcony proving to be too large for limited spacing within the theatre’s early 1900s footprint. New custom seating throughout will offer improved comfort and the much-needed leg room for the balcony.
Project funding is coming through several resources including grant funds, increased ticketed events for the 2023 Season/Encore Series, and the current “Best Seat in the House” donations campaign. NBCT believes the vibrant community of New Bern deserves a beautiful, comfortable home for live events that serves as the heart of the art downtown – and aims to deliver.
To be part of NBCT’s mission as a patron, donor, or volunteer, visit their website or call 252-634-9057.
By New Bern Civic Theatre