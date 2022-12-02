Police Respond to Report of Active Shooter at New Bern High School

December 2, 2022

New Bern Police Department logo with contact information

On Dec. 1, 2022, at approximately 9:13 a.m., the New Bern Police Department responded to a report of an active shooter at New Bern High School. Upon the arrival of officers, the school was searched, and it was determined the information provided by the caller was false. The New Bern High School campus is safe and there is no threat to the public. Similar calls have been reported at other North Carolina high schools.

The New Bern Police Department is committed to partnering with the community to create a safe place to live, work and visit. Citizens who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to utilize the New Bern Police Department’s new Tip411 system by texting the key word NBPDTIP with your tip to 847411. Additional information can be found the New Bern Police Department’s website. For additional information, please contact Lieutenant Donald McInnis with the New Bern Police Department at (252) 672-4274.

By Lieutenant Donald A. McInnis, Jr.

.

