Peletah Institute Presents Community Holiday Resiliency Collaborative

Peletah Institute for Building Resilient Communities presents the ENC Regional Church and Community Holiday Resiliency Collaborative at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center located at 203 S. Front Street on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
EVENT DETAILS
Distinguished Confirmed Featured Speakers:
- Sheriff Asa Buck, Carteret County Sheriff
- Don Campbell, NC Emergency Management Chief of Staff
- Sheriff Chris Davis, Pamlico County Sheriff
- The Honorable Dontario Hardy, Kinston Mayor
- Sheriff Chip Hughes, Craven County Sheriff
- Former Mayor Dana Outlaw, New Bern
- Alderwoman Hazel Royal, New Bern Ward 2
- NC Senator Elect Kandie Smith
- Joe Stanton, NC Emergency Management, Asst. Director for Long Term Recovery
- District Attorney Scott Thomas, Judicial District 3B
- NC State Representative Steve Tyson
There will be Food Lion Feeds food boxes – first come, first serve boxes and Conetoe Family Life Farm bags. The first 200 people will receive a ticket for The Flame Collaborative lunch box. Every participant will receive a wellness bag. NC Emergency Management will be on site to assist churches with accessing the FEMA grants portal.
More than 75 regional/state/local partners will be onsite to provide resources to individuals, community-based organizations and/or Houses of Worship. There will be housing assistance, employment opportunities, and lots of valuable resources.
Affordable Care Navigators and Medicaid plan providers will be onsite. COVID19 test kits will be available, and vaccines/boosters will be available onsite by Carolina East Health System.
Pre-registration is requested, and can be done online, by email, by visiting the website, or by calling 252-633-1624.
By Dr. Dawn Baldwin Gibson