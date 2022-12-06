Partners in Education Awards $52,700 in Grants to Craven County Schools

Craven County Partners In Education has awarded a record $52,700 in grants to local Craven County Schools. These grants demonstrate PIE’s mission to support and advance educational experiences within Craven County Schools through collaborative community involvement. Partners In Education is separate from but aligned with the goals of Craven County Schools.
The grants include PIE Grants ($14,200), Bate Foundation Individual School Grants ($31,000), Twin Rivers Artists Association Art Grant ($1,000), New Bern Woman’s Club Art Grant ($500), Anime Art Grant ($500), Dr. Curtis Jones Literacy Grant ($3,000), ADK Fidelis Sigma Professional Development Grant ($1,000), Aspire to Inspire Grant ($500), and Dr. Wendy Miller’s ECP Grant ($1,000).
Twenty-eight grants were awarded to fourteen schools in subjects from art, music, sports, literacy, exceptional children, math/science, professional development, anime art, and career technical development. For a complete list of the grant winners, visit here.
PIE is proud to offer a variety of programs throughout the year that have been successful in getting the extra resources our school system needs to purchase new equipment and supplies and to fund projects in the classroom that teachers would normally purchase using their own money. PIE also partners with businesses, organizations, foundations, and individuals to provide funding opportunities for teachers and schools that might otherwise not be available.
