Night of The Potters’ Throwdown and Souper Bowl Competition to Support Empty Bowls

Craven Arts Council & Gallery and Religious Community Services are proud to present the Annual Potters’ Throwdown and Souper Bowl on Jan. 13, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Harrison Center in downtown New Bern. This annual event features potters racing to complete as many bowls as possible in one hour and grade school students competing for best soup, all in support of Empty Bowls New Bern.
Officially kicking off at 5:30 p.m., this year’s potters will attempt to throw 150 bowls in one hour. Bowls created will later be fired and glazed to be donated to the Empty Bowls New Bern event. The Potter’s Throwdown will be at the Harrison Center and viewers will be able to come inside and watch as each potter races towards the finish line. At 6:30 p.m., the Souper Bowl will begin. Middle school and high school students will offer soup samples in a culinary competition, Souper Bowl, judged by local chefs and community leaders. Participating schools include Epiphany School of Global Studies, New Bern High School, Havelock High School, West Craven High School, H.J. MacDonald Middle School, West Craven Middle School, Pamlico High School, Havelock Middle School, Grover C. Fields Middle School, and Tucker Creek Middle School.
Admission to all Throwdown events is free and open to the public. The Potters’ Throwdown is organized by the Empty Bowls New Bern committee, and all proceeds from the event benefit Religious Community Services and Craven Arts Council.
The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn Narron at 252-638-2577
By Mairin Gwyn Narron