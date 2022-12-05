Maritime Museum to Host Holiday Events — Train Show, Art in the Park, and More

Attack on Caribsea
Dec. 7, 11 a.m.
Associate Museum Curator Benjamin Wunderly will talk about the wreck of the Caribsea, a casualty of World War II. On March 11th, 1942, this cargo freighter was sunk by the German U-boat 158 off Cape Lookout. Come learn about the crew’s fate and how these two ships came to cross paths. Free, no registration required. Attend in person in the museum auditorium or watch online via the museum’s Facebook page or Zoom. Sign up for Zoom here.
Ocean Infants
Dec. 8, 9 a.m.
The program, designed for infants (0-2 years) and their caregivers, involves maritime items such as whale bones, shark teeth, and pirate hats! This program, offered every second Thursday, is designed to give the caregiver and infant the chance to bond, learn, and socialize. Pre-registration required; $5 per participating child (Friends of the Museum members $2). For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit here.
Art in the Park
Dec. 8, 3-5 p.m.
Join the Town of Beaufort, the National Park Service and the museum at Randolph Johnson Park in Beaufort for Art in the Park. The afterschool program includes various crafts, information and games about our natural environment, as well as snacks under the gazebo. All materials will be provided at the free program. For more information, email.
Merry-time for Tots
Dec. 14, 10 a.m.
Preschoolers (ages 2-5) and their caregivers participate in a maritime themed hands-on experience, craft, and activity. Topics rotate between pirates, sharks, whales, and fish with a focus on both experience and exposure. Each program is 45-60 minutes long. Caregivers are asked to stay for entire program, which is offered every second Wednesday. Pre-registration required; $10 per participating child (Friends of the Museum members $5). For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit here.
Beaufort’s Dolphins: Getting to Know Them
Dec. 13, 11 a.m.
Museum Natural Science Curator Keith Rittmaster will discuss the biology and behavior of the bottlenose dolphins that frequent the waters around Beaufort. He will also cover the conservation issues that affect these marine mammals. Free, no registration required. Attend in person in the museum auditorium or watch online via the museum’s Facebook page or Zoom. Sign up for Zoom here.
2022 John Costlow Christmas Train Show
Dec. 16-18, times vary
The museum will be home to the John Costlow Christmas Train Show again this year. The 28th annual show offers a glimpse into the past with antique working model trains and model trains of all sizes. The annual train show will be set up in the museum auditorium and open to the public Dec. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m., Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The model train layouts will include a variety of items of interest to railroad enthusiasts of all ages, ranging from simple circles traditionally found around the Christmas tree to more elaborate systems. Each display has been carefully designed by the owner or operator to appeal to those just beginning this hobby and others who have had a lifetime interest in model railroading. Admission is free. Any donations go to the Beaufort Lions Club, who will be assisting with this year’s show. Children ages 12 and younger will need to be accompanied by an adult. For information, email Doug Double.
By Cynthia A. Brown