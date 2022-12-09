Local Author Nicole Kohr Publishes New Children’s Book

Local children’s book author and bilateral lung transplant recipient, Nicole Kohr, is excited to announce the launch of her fourth children’s book. She’s already won three awards for her previous children’s book publications and shows no signs of slowing down.
Nicole received a bilateral lung transplant on June 14, 2019, at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital after a 26-year battle with cystic fibrosis (CF), a genetic disease that primarily affects the lungs and digestive system. Nicole moved to North Carolina from New Jersey with her husband, mother, and twin puppies in January 2021.
These back-to-back events, including a Disney-themed wedding just days before her transplant, inspired Nicole to begin a journey of transparency. She converted her existing LLC into a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. Colie Creations Inc, based in New Bern, is on a mission to advocate for patients through storytelling. Storytelling platforms include children’s books, musicals, inclusive events, and blogs… but they’re quickly expanding.
“Sui Tui’s Last Straw” is the latest story in Nicole’s collection of punny and idiom-inspired tales. It tells the story of Sui Tui, the poorest cow on the farm. After Sui Tui tells the reader about his straw cape, he laments that the last piece of straw is missing. After meeting all the other farm animals, who do you think can part with one MOO-sely piece of straw? It’s only fair.
With eye catching, brightly colored illustrations, “…Last Straw” introduces children to the concept of equity versus equality. It also illustrates the concept of self-worth. The book even includes two activity pages. Worksheets for “big kids” are available on Colie Creations website. The book is just one example of how Nicole uses her unique writing style to advocate for fellow patients.
“I’m so thankful for my second chance at life and for the community of New Bern who has gone above and beyond to support local artists like myself,” Nicole shared.
Colie Creations Inc has partnered with many local artists and organizations including Next Chapter Books and Art, BTA Entertainment, and Open Aperture Photography, in addition to more global brands like Miss USA.
If you would like to support Nicole’s mission, consider giving to Colie Creations Inc this holiday season. For every child’s book sold, $3.70 is given back to Colie Creations Inc. All four books are available on Amazon. You can also advocate by spreading the news, leaving a review on Amazon, or by making a direct donation via the Colie Creations Inc website.
By Nicole Kohr