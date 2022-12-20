Little Talks: A Lecture by Carol Tokarski and Jan Francoeur

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present Little Talks in the Main Gallery at the Bank of the Arts. Little Talks is a casual lecture series that invites attendees to listen to experts on a given subject and participate in an open dialogue with the lecturer and other attendees. The upcoming Little Talks lecture will be given by Carol Tokarski and Jan Francoeur, two past arts administrators in New Bern who now primarily focus on their artistic pursuits. During their lecture, they will be discussing nonprofit and for-profit arts organizations as well as their artistic methods and mediums.
Tokarski and Francoeur went to the same small college in Michigan but did not know each other well until both moved to New Bern in 1989 and connected. Jan Francoeur opened, owned, and operated Carolina Creations from 1989 to 2018. Carol Tokarski worked in nonprofit arts administration for decades, including serving as Executive Director at Craven Arts Council and Gallery for 13 years. Shortly after moving to New Bern, they had a joint exhibition at the Banks of the Arts, and now 30 years later, they’re exhibiting at the Bank of the Arts once again. Francoeur’s work in 30 Years Later is all about observations and painting what she loves such as gardens, architecture, travel, and New Bern. Tokarski’s work focuses on utilizing rich colors and smooth blending to create energy and motion.
The Little Talks Lecture will be Thursday, January 19th from 6 – 7:30 p.m. in the Main Gallery at the Bank of the Arts. Tickets are $10 for CAC&G members, $15 for nonmembers, and free to children under the age of 18. Wine and other light refreshments will be provided.
For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn Narron.
By Mairin Gwyn Narron