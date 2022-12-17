Letter From the Editor: Navigator Newspaper Hit the Streets Today

When I asked people what they thought about New Bern Now creating a local print newspaper, many thought I had lost my mind. It was the same look and response I received when I launched NewBernNow.com almost 14 years ago. Others were excited because it was something new and voiced their concerns that there isn’t enough local news.
For those of you reading this who haven’t heard of New Bern Now, I welcome you to visit NewBernNow.com as it’s our “home base”. People send us information via email and it’s published as an article and/or on the calendar. The article is then shared on our social media platforms and in the New Bern Bulletin — our daily news email (Monday – Friday). We also have a local radio show with the Podsquad, focusing on the people, places, events, and happenings in New Bern and surrounding towns. We published a magazine, the Ledger, for ten years, but stopped due to COVID. The cost of paper had increased, especially the high gloss magazine.
Times have changed and so have we. That’s why we are launching the newspaper. We will wait for a response from members of the greater New Bern area to decide on how often it will be printed. Please know that we are a small, veteran owned business that does not have the staff or funding that corporate owned newspapers have. We are trying to do the best we can with what we have.
We appreciate everyone who have supported us over the years, whether by sending us your news and announcements, advertising, and/or subscribing so we can pay the bills. We couldn’t do what we do without you.
Please know that we do not have a proofreader but welcome your input as this was our first go at a broadsheet newspaper. It’s been an experience to say the least.
We hope you will look past any typos as we were down to the wire and Adams Publishing Group were very patient with us as we’ve had to reschedule two print jobs.
We picked up the newspaper in Greenville today and noticed a few typographical and grammar errors and a few of the articles were missing bylines. The corrections have been made and you can read the digital version here.
Let us know if your business or nonprofit would like to be a distribution location. We didn’t have a lot of time to deliver the paper before stores closed today, but they are available as at the following locations. We will update the places as they are distributed:
– Community Artists Gallery and Studios, 309 Middle St.
– The Cow Cafe’, 319 Middle St.
– Craven Arts Council at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St.
– The Hanna House Bed & Breakfast, 218 Pollock St.
– Michaele’ Rose Watson – Studio M, 217 Middle St.
We truly want to hear your feedback in order for us to improve.
By Wendy Card