Knights of Columbus Council 3303 Spread Holiday Cheer to Craven County Seniors

Knights of Columbus, Monsignor James R. Jones Council 3303 Assist the Craven County Senior Center Christmas Party 2022.
The Monsignor Ronald R. Jones Council 3303 Knights assisted by serving lunch and distributing gifts at the Craven County Senior Center on Friday, December 16th.
The Senior Center Staff expressed their gratitude to the Knights for their efforts in bringing joy to the Seniors of the New Bern and Craven County community.
Jerry Abramowski (lead), Kevin Blust, Dan Macsay, Phil and Francis Nassef, Denny Colbert, Brian Tolbert, Roger Brown and Randall Ramian.
By Randall Ramian