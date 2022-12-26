Junior Sailing, Boat Building, Pirates, and Whales Among Events at the NC Maritime Museum

Merry-time for Tots
Jan. 11, 10 a.m.
Preschoolers (ages 2-5) and their caregivers participate in a maritime themed hands-on experience, craft, and activity during this program, which is offered every second Wednesday. Topics rotate between pirates, sharks, whales, and fish with a focus on both experience and exposure. Each program is 45-60 minutes long. Caregivers are asked to stay for entire program. Pre-registration required: $10 per participating child (Friends of the Museum members $5) or buy a three-month package and get 20 percent off. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit online.
Ocean Infants
Jan. 12, 9:00 a.m.
The program, designed for infants (0-2 years) and their caregivers and involves maritime items such as whale bones, shark teeth, and pirate hats! This program, offered every second Thursday, is designed to give the caregiver and infant the chance to bond, learn, and socialize. Pre-registration required: $5 per participating child (Friends of the Museum members $2) or buy a three-month package and get 20 percent off. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758.
Whales off North Carolina
Jan. 12, 11 a.m.
North Carolina has many species of whales that travel near our shores and sometimes strand on the state’s beaches. This makes it ideal for biologists like our Natural Science Curator, Keith Rittmaster, and his colleagues to study and promote the conservation and understanding of these endangered marine mammals. Join Keith in the museum auditorium to learn about the whales most commonly spotted off the coast of North Carolina and to handle some of the related display items he will present. Free with no registration required.
Junior Sailing Program Registration
Jan. 17, 10 a.m.
Registration opens for the summer sailing sessions for youth ages 8 to 16. Using the fun of sailing, students will learn boat handling and seamanship, from basic to more advanced, as well as competitive racing during Regatta Week. The program promotes self-reliance, awareness of safety, and adaptability to the forces of nature. It also develops self-confidence, sportsmanship, and respect for others, boats, and the sea. Junior Sailing is a Friends of the Museum program. The fee is $385 per session. Members receive a $35 discount per session. For a full list of available sessions or to register starting Jan. 17, visit Maritime Friends. For more information, call 252-728-2762
Maritime Matinee: “Hitler’s Secret Attack on America”
Jan. 18
During the 2011 NOAA Battle of the Atlantic Expedition, a film crew followed maritime archaeologists on their hunt for the U-576. ”Hitler’s Secret Attack on America” combines World War II history and the search for archaeological resources that provide insight into the wartime action off the coast of North Carolina. The 45-minute film will be screened in the museum auditorium. Free with no registration required.
Corporate Oyster Gardens in Late 19th Century North Carolina
Jan. 19, 11 a.m.
In the late 19th century, North Carolina promoted the cultivation of oysters to provide a sustainable oyster industry. Large corporate interests quickly became involved and purchased thousands of acres of “submerged lands” in the state’s sounds and rivers. These giant oyster gardens triggered rampant speculation in oyster cultivation. Simultaneously, local oystermen believed that they were being robbed of their traditional oyster grounds. The combination was a recipe for disaster. Join Maritime History Curator David Bennet in the museum auditorium to examine this part of North Carolina’s commercial oystery history. Free with no registration required.
12th Annual Clam Chowder Cook-Off
Jan. 20, 6 p.m.
Four guest clam chowder cooks and four cornbread bakers compete in the annual taste-off at the Watercraft Center. Participants will taste samples of the chowders and cornbread and vote for their favorite. Beer and wine included. Limited tickets available via Maritime Friends.
Museum Under the Stars
Jan. 20, 5:30 – 9 p.m.
Following a pirate themed pizza party, participants will learn about the real Golden Age of Piracy and how real pirates compare to their Hollywood counterparts. After the sun has set, activities will move to the museum’s observation deck and front porch to learn how to navigate as a pirate using the stars and a compass. $90 per child, $85 for Friends of the Maritime Museum members) Recommended for children ages 8-11. Pre-registration required by noon day prior. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758.
Summer Science School Registration
Jan. 24, 10:00 a.m.
Summer Science School offers students the opportunity to learn about the natural and maritime history of coastal North Carolina during the school break. Programs are planned for students of varying ages, from those entering preschool up to rising sophomores. For a full list of programs and fees, visit the website. Registration, which opens Jan. 3, is required. Call 252-504-7758.
Golden Pirates of the Silver screen
Jan. 26, 11 a.m.
How did pirates go from being the terrorists of the 1700s to characters in a children’s television show that teaches good manners? This presentation will examine how movies and television have influenced the way we view 18th century pirates today. Join Associate Education Curator Christine Brin in the museum auditorium to see how on-screen pirates and real pirates of the past have little in common. Free with no registration required.
Introduction to Wooden Boat Building
Jan. 28 – 29, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Explore the art of boat building from start to finish during a two-day, hands-on course at the North Carolina Maritime Museum’s Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center. The course begins with the design and lofting of boats and moves on to the setup, steam bending and different methods of creating the backbone of small boats. Additional topics include how to make planking systems, both carvel and lap strake, and all the appropriate fastening systems. By the end of the course, students will have the knowledge and skill to choose a design and style of boat to build on their own and the confidence to take on the job. Course fee is $180 ($162 for Friends of the Museum). Course size is limited, and advance registration is required. Call 252-504-7758.
Carolina Maritime Model Society Meeting
Jan. 28, 2 p.m.
The Carolina Maritime Model Society exists to promote the production of high-quality ship models and encourage members and the public to participate in a craft that is as old as shipbuilding itself. Meetings, which are open to the public, are held in the museum auditorium.
By Cyndi Brown, Public Information Officer