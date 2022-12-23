Hearne’s Fine Jewelry Makes Naming Donation

New Bern Civic Theatre (NBCT) is pleased to announce and formally thank Hearne’s Fine Jewelry for their philanthropic generosity as the lead naming gift donor for the Athens Theatre balcony level seating renovation. NBCT, a non-profit community-based theatre in downtown New Bern, is in the midst of an extensive overhaul of their interior performance and rehearsal spaces. The Best Seat in the House campaign was launched in April of 2022 to raise funds for long overdue lobby restroom remodeling and upgraded seating. The balcony level of 100 seats was seen by NBCT as the perfect naming opportunity for a local family or business. With the Hearne family it’s both. NBCT is honored to receive this gift that supports live arts in our community and to proudly name the balcony in honor of the Hearne family and business.
Hearne’s Fine Jewelry is truly a business rooted in love. Family owned and operated since 1972, they have perfect gifts for the Holidays and all occasions. A hallmark of Hearne’s Fine Jewelry is treating everyone exploring their eclectic collection of fine jewelry and estate consignments like family.
New Bern is a vibrant community largely in part to its active and growing arts scene. NBCT is grateful for the local residents and businesses that confirm arts matter by participating as audience members, volunteers, and donors each year – and Hearne’s Fine Jewelry is leading the way for 2023.
By Michael Tahaney