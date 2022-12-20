Editor’s Letter: Become Part of Reporting Local News

December 20, 2022
James Reed Lane in New Bern, NC (photo by Elaine Rouse)
James Reed Lane (photo by Elaine Rouse)

New Bern Now’s Navigator newspaper hit the streets last week. It was a large undertaking. We are taking time to regroup and look at ways to move forward.

Our purpose is to provide local news and information about the people, places, events, and happenings in New Bern and surrounding areas. Consider becoming a reporter, writer, graphic designer, salesperson, photographer, advertiser, or contributor.

If you send information, we will publish it at our earliest convenience.

Let us know you have any questions or suggestions by sending us an email.

By Wendy Card, Editor

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

Shaking hands Support New Bern Now

RSS Recent Shows

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design