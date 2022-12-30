Economic Development, Transportation, Petition of Citizens Among Agenda Items on Craven Commissioners Meeting – Jan 3, 2023

The meeting will be held on Jan. 3, 2023, at 6 p.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern.
1. PUBLIC HEARING: ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROJECT HUB
Pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. §158-7.1, Craven County (hereinafter “County”) intends to convey for economic development purposes a fee simple interest in a +/- twelve (12) acre tract (hereafter “Tract”) of land, the Tract being a portion of Lot 19 in the Craven County Industrial Park. The value of the Tract is Twenty Thousand and no/100 Dollars ($20,000.00) an acre, for a total value of Two Hundred Forty Thousand and no/100 Dollars ($240,000.00), and the County intends to convey and sell same for such value. The County believes the proposed conveyance will stimulate and stabilize the local economy, result in the creation of a substantial number of new permanent jobs in the County, and result in increased tax revenues to the County. The purchaser, a business headquartered out of Florida with presence in Craven County, intends to use land to create a regional hub for their business.
2. PUBLIC HEARING: CARTS NC DEPT. OF TRANSPORTATION 5311 CTP ADMINISTRATIVE GRANT; OPERATING GRANT; AND COMBINED CAPITAL GRANT APPLICATIONS
The 5311 CTP grant is a formula-based allocation grant for rural public transportation projects. The deadline to submit a preliminary budget for the 5311 CTP grant was October 7, 2022. This is not the normal process for applying to NCDOT for these grants. FY2024 is the first year of a major change to the application process. NCDOT experienced unexpected problems during the process. The budgets are eligible to be amended pending the public hearing and approval to apply. The Combined Capital application does not specify into which grants capital projects will be placed. CARTS will be seeking to include vehicles which have met useful life, radios which have met useful life and not replaced using other grant funds, computers which have met useful life, and up to four camera replacements on vehicles due to equipment failure. Notice regarding this public hearing was advertised and the information has been available in the CARTS office and on the Craven County website.
3. PETITION OF CITIZENS – AGENDA TOPICS
Comments directly pertaining to items on the agenda of any regularly scheduled meeting of the Board shall be made during an agenda comment period occurring at the beginning of each regularly scheduled meeting. Comments during this period shall be limited to those comments directly pertaining to items on the agenda for such meeting.
Each speaker must address the Board as a whole (and not any individual Commissioner, County staff member or the audience) from the lectern and shall begin his or her remarks by giving his or her name and address and the topic about which they intend to speak. Each speaker will have three (3) minutes to make remarks, as measured by a timer operated by County staff. A speaker may not yield any of his or her time to another speaker.
Speakers must be courteous in their language and presentation and must abide by generally accepted standards of decorum. Speakers shall not make the same or repetitive comments, whether during a particular comment period or over the course of multiple comment periods. Speakers shall not attack or insult any person or group of people, and speakers shall not give belligerent or hostile comments during any comment period.
See Editor's Note at bottom of agenda pertaining to peoples First Amendment rights to freedom of speech
4. CONSENT AGENDA
A. December 19, 2022 Regular Session Minutes
B. Tax Releases and Refunds
C. CARTS – CTS TripMaster Software Budget Amendment
CARTS uses CTS TripMaster software for trip reservations, manifests, billing, and reporting. It is an operational expense based on monthly usage. Ridership is higher than predicted; therefore, a budget amendment is needed to cover the additional expense. Revenue to cover the additional expense will be paid by grant funding. Budget Amendment in the amount of $5,700.00 follows.
D. Recreation – Craven County Community Foundation Grant Budget Amendment
In budget year 2023 we have a Capital project to provide surfacing for the Zipline area at the Creekside Park playground to make it completely inclusive. This playground opened in 2016 as the first Inclusive Playground in Craven County. We are adding artificial turf for ease of movement for those with mobility needs. Our department applied for a Craven County Community Foundation grant and were notified that we are the recipients of a $3,500 grant. This grant will assist in the cost of completing the zipline area surfacing project. This grant does not require a match. Budget Amendment in the amount of $3500.00 follows.
E. Recreation – Bench Donation Budget Amendment
This is the remainder of the donations from friends and family of Karen Wilkes for a bench in her memory. One of Karen’s favorite places was Creekside Park, and she loved the waterfront area. The recycled bench has been placed at the waterfront and will be enjoyed by many for years to come. The remainder of the funds will be used to beautify the area around the bench. Budget Amendment in the amount of $150.00 follows.
F. Sheriff Budget Amendment
The Sheriff’s Office was given a donation check of $300.00 by a generous Craven County citizen. This check will be used towards the purchase of a variety of items that the office needs. Budget Amendment for $300.00 follows.
DEPARTMENTAL MATTERS
6. ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROJECT HUB – Jeff Wood
Resolution and contract needed for approval follows.
7. CARTS – Kelly Cuthrell
A. NC Department of Transportation FY2024 5311 CTP Administrative and Operating Grant Applications; and Combined Capital Grant Application
A public hearing has been held for both the FY2024 NCDOT 5311 CTP Grant Application (Administrative and Operating) and the FY2024 NCDOT Combined Capital Application. The 5311 CTP grant is a formula-based allocation grant for rural public transportation projects. CARTS is seeking to apply for both the 5311 CTP Administrative and Operating Grants. Supporting documents follow. The Combined Capital application does not specify into which grants capital projects will be placed. CARTS will be seeking to include vehicles which have met useful life, radios which have met useful life and not replaced using other grant funds, computers which have met useful life, and up to four camera replacements on vehicles due to equipment failure.
CARTS is seeking to apply for Combined Capital Grants. Supporting documentation follows.
B. Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan
On July 19, 2019, FTA (Federal Transit Administration) published the Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan (PTASP) Final Rule, which required certain operators of public transportation systems that receive federal funds under FTA’s Urbanized Formula Grants to develop safety plans that include the processes and procedures to implement Safety Management Systems (SMS). The PTASP rule became effective July 19, 2019. The compliance deadline was extended twice, with a final compliance deadline of July 20, 2021. CARTS met that deadline.
On February 17, 2022, FTA issued a letter regarding the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed November 15, 2021, informing that it amended FTA’s safety program at 49 U.S.C. Section 5329(d) by adding to the PTASP requirements. New requirements apply to transit agencies that must have an Agency Safety Plan (ASP) in place under the PT ASP regulation (49 CFR part 673). CARTS is one of those agencies.
WSP, a compliance review vendor contracted by NCDOT, has verified that the updated CARTS’ Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan meets all requirements under 49 CFR part 673 and the updates found in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Board has been provided a copy which follows. CARTS is requesting approval of that plan.
C. Rural Operation Assistance Program (ROAP) Funds
The North Carolina Department of Transportation/Integrated Mobility Division (NCDOT/IMD) has issued a second allocation of Rural Operation Assistance Program (ROAP) funds for transit systems. Craven County is eligible to receive $18, 145 in additional Elderly and Disabled Transportation Assistance Program (EDTAP) funds, $4,717 Employment (EMP) funds, and $17,069 Rural General Public (RGP) funds. This is a total of $39,931 in additional ROAP funding.
EDTAP and EMP funds are eligible to be used in both the rural and urban areas of Craven County. RGP is eligible to be used in the rural area only. Funds are eligible to be moved between programs, taking on the requirements of that program, except funds may not be taken from EDTAP.
We are requesting 1) authorization for the County Manager and Finance Director to sign the Certified Statement for the Second ROAP Distribution (January 2023) accepting the funds, and 2) approval of the Budget Amendment to reflect the revenue and expenses related to the additional funds. Both documents follow.
8. CONVENTION CENTER: BUDGET AMENDMENT RELATED TO THE INCREASED SALES OF ADULT BEVERAGES – Tarshi McCoy
For the first 6 months of this fiscal year, the Convention Center has successfully hosted numerous events, meetings, and conferences. Additionally, the Convention Center, working along with the Finance and Information Technology Departments, implemented a point-of-sale cash register and credit card system. As a result, adult beverage sales have been robust for the Center. To continue to host events and meet the needs of our clients, a Budget Amendment in the amount of $30,000 is needed to increase the Adult Beverages Supply line in order to continue purchasing these products. The expenditure increase is offset by increasing the budget in the Adult Beverage Sales revenue line to recognize the additional revenue generated from increased sales.
The Convention Center is requesting that the Board of Commissioners approve a Budget Amendment (documentation follows) in the amount of $30,000 to recognize additional anticipated revenue and increase the supply expenditure budget lines related to the sale of Adult Beverages.
9. PLANNING – AERIAL WATERLINE RELOCATION – Chad Strawn, Asst. Planning Director and Elliott Thomas, Asst. Water Superintendent
Craven County has been officially notified by the State of North Carolina Department of Public Safety that our letter of interest to relocate the aerial waterline at the Maple Cypress Bridge in Western Craven County has been approved. This will allow us to continue to the FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) national grant competition. During the State rating process, this project ranked 12th out of 125 submitted letters of interest. This project has been identified as a resiliency priority for our water system for many years due to its exposure to floodwaters, as well as other hazards. This aerial waterline could potentially be impacted by floating debris during storm events, resulting in a loss of service to water customers in a large portion of Western Craven County. The Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant is a 75% federally funded grant, requiring a 25% local funding match commitment. The preliminary engineer’s estimates for this project are $750,000. Supporting documentation follows.
If this grant is approved, Craven County will be required to pay 25% of the project cost, which is $187,500. County staff has identified American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to be used as the local funding match. To move forward with this grant application, the State is requiring us to provide a commitment notification in the amount of $187,500.
10. APPOINTMENTS
A. PENDING:
Emergency Medical Services
Fireman’s Relief Fund Board of Trustees
Fire Tax Commissioners (TWP 9)
Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC)
Voluntary Agricultural District (Districts 5 & 6)
B. CURRENT:
Fire Tax Commissioners Board
– Applicant James Cherry wishes to be appointed to the Township 9 vacant seat (Document follows)
Craven County Clean Sweep Committee
– Roberta Randall wishes to be reappointed
C. UPCOMING: Terms Expiring
Senior Tarheel Legislative Committee
– Lavick Williams
Craven Aging Planning Board
– Lorraine Gardner (60+ rep)
Craven County Planning Board
– Johnnie Robinson
11. COUNTY ATTORNEY REPORT – Arey Grady
12. PETITION OF CITIZENS – GENERAL TOPICS
13. COUNTY MANAGER’S REPORT: Jack Veit
14.COMMISSIONERS’ REPORTS
Editor’s Note: During the Petition of Citizens (POC), the board has two rules that potentially violate peoples’ freedom of speech. One — people are asked to state their name and address. The other pertains to addressing the board, “Each speaker must address the Board as a whole.” The Board of Commissioners can have these rules in place, but they cannot enforce them because it would infringe on peoples’ First Amendment right to freedom of speech.
If you want to address the board, sign up before the meeting starts at 6 p.m.
