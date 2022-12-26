Duke Energy Alert — Help Avoid Rotating Power Outage

Duke Energy sent a text alert on Dec 25. at 9:44 p.m. stating, “The extremely low temperatures & high energy demand continue to place an unusual strain on the energy grid. Please consider powering down all nonessential electric devices and delaying unnecessary energy use until 10 a.m. Monday to help avoid rotating outages in the early morning hours. We understand this is a difficult ask given both the holidays and the cold temps and we are grateful for your efforts. Learn more about how we respond to these grid emergencies and how you can help at duk.us/32. Thank you for your cooperation.”
By Wendy Card, Editor