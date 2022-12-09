Craven County Schools Nutrition Department Hosts Food Show

Craven County Schools School Nutrition Department is hosting its 3rd Annual Food Festival, “Fueling the Possibilities,” at New Bern High School on December 9th, 2022.
A total of 250 students (10 students from all schools) will participate in food testing. The students will have the opportunity to test a selection of food items from 12 different vendors, plus Craven County’s own brand, CravenQ, led by grill master Jeremiah Hohlfelder. All will be preparing samples of local meats and produce for the students. The students’ input will help the School Nutrition Department plan the upcoming school year’s menu.
Several School Nutrition Directors from Eastern North Carolina will be attending the Food Festival, as well as Craven County’s Board of Education, Craven County Commissioners, members of the New Bern Rotary Club, and a parent focus group.
The first group of students will be arriving at the Food Festival at 8:30 a.m. The last group of students, high school students, will conclude the testing at 11:00 a.m.
We look forward to expanding our students’ palates and gathering their feedback on the best new items to add to the menus for the 2023-2024 school year.
By Jennifer Wagner