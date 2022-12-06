Craven County Board of Commissioners Seated — Chair and Vice Chair Re-elected

December 6, 2022
Craven County Commissioners meeting - Dec. 5 2022 Screenshot
Craven County Commissioners meeting – Dec. 5 2022 Screenshot

Commissioners Theron L. McCabe and George S. Liner said their farewells on Dec. 5 as the new board took their oath of office and were seated.

Commissioners Thomas Mark, District 1, Beatrice Smith, District 3, and Etienne “E.T.” Mitchell continued to serve as the board welcomed Shevel “Sherry” Hunt, District 5, and Chadwick Howard, District 6.

The new board elected Commissioners Jason Jones, District 2, as the Chairman and Dennis “Denny” Bucher, District 7, as the Vice Chairman. Both have served in these positions since 2018.

By Wendy Card, Editor

.

