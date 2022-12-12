Craven Community College’s Panther Pantry Receives $5K Donation

The Craven Community College (Craven CC) Foundation received a $5,000 grant from International Paper on Dec. 6 to help support the Panther Pantry, which provides nonperishable food and supplies to students in need.
“As the last two years have shown, we can never be too prepared to support our students through unexpected times of uncertainty,” said Craven CC Associate Vice President for Students, Zomar Peter. “This extremely generous donation will help keep our pantry shelves filled and give our students peace of mind so they can focus on college.”
International Paper’s donation will allow Craven CC to purchase a wide variety of canned goods and toiletry items including deodorant, shampoo, soap, conditioner, and feminine hygiene products, as well as household goods like paper towels and dish soap. They also supply childcare essentials such as diapers, wipes, baby shampoo, and a variety of baby foods.
The Panther Pantry was originally established by Craven CC students in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Florence. In the years that followed, students and staff observed a continued need among the student population, and the Panther Pantry has been an important campus resource since then.
It is managed by Craven CC’s Campus Life department, which is located in Ward Hall on the New Bern campus. For more information about donating to the Panther Pantry, contact Zomar Peter at 252-638-4597 or via email.
By Holly Desrosier