Countdown to 2023: New Bern’s New Year’s Eve Block Party

Join the City of New Bern for their fifth annual New Year’s Eve Block Party.
According to a press release from Colleen Roberts, public information officer, the free event will be held on Dec 31, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pollock and Craven streets. She wrote, “The New Year’s Eve Block Party will include family-friendly activities, dancing in the streets, a variety of food trucks, a Kids Fun Zone, DJ party games, magicians, street performances by Imagine Circus.” There will be two bear drops. “a bear cub drop at 9 p.m. for kids (along the 300 block of Craven Street), and the City Hall bear drop at midnight. For adults, a beer garden will be set up in the 300 block of Pollock Street hosted by the Craven Arts Council. The Kids Fun Zone will feature a variety of inflatables, a magician, games, and prizes.” She stated, Crush will perform a medley of country, pop, and rock music beginning for approximately three hours starting at 8:45 p.m.
Roberts wrote, “Union Point Park will be lit up with holiday displays and the lighted tunnel and ice-skating rink will be open at the park. On Dec. 31, hours of operation will be 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Skate sessions cost $5 and last approximately 45 minutes. The $5 fee includes skate rental, although guests are welcome to bring their own ice skates (no roller skates, rollerblades, or skateboards are allowed).”
This event is hosted by New Bern Parks and Recreation and sponsored by Riverside Automotive Group.
Call 252-639-2901 for more information.
By Wendy Card, Editor