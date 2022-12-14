City of New Bern Hires Jessica Rhue as Director of Development Services

The City of New Bern announces the hiring of Jessica (Jessie) Rhue as Director of Development Services. Mrs. Rhue comes to New Bern from Onslow County, and her first day on the job will be January 3, 2023.
As part of the hiring process, 66 applications were reviewed for this position. Mrs. Rhue was selected based on her education and her extensive experience in zoning administration, minimum housing, code enforcement, community development, and floodplain management. Mrs. Rhue is a Certified Zoning Official (since 2008) and a Coastal Area Management Act Local Permitting Official (since 2007). She holds a bachelor’s degree in Communication/Political Science and a master’s degree in Public Administration (with a concentration in Planning) from East Carolina University.
“We are excited to welcome Mrs. Rhue to the City of New Bern,” said Foster Hughes, City Manager. “She is familiar with the city and shows keen interest in meeting the challenges of a growing community while maintaining its quality of life. She shows a commitment to enhancing business services within the department and improving equitable opportunities for everyone who calls New Bern home. We’re looking forward to having her as part of our management team.”
As Director of Development Services, Mrs. Rhue will oversee both the Planning Division and the Building and Inspections Division, including urban and transportation planning, historic preservation, zoning administration and enforcement, current planning and projects, and development review functions. The department has a staff of 19 and an annual budget of approximately $1.8 million. Mrs. Rhue will administer the City’s Land Use Ordinance and direct planning and development initiatives as New Bern continues to grow.
Mrs. Rhue’s annual salary will be $128,000.
By Colleen Roberts