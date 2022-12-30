City of New Bern and Craven County Public Notices – Dec. 30, 2022

NOTICE OF OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY: 115 Hillmont Road
NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY NEW BERN AND CRAVEN COUNTY BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§160-269 AND 153A-l76 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES
TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern and Craven County have received an offer to purchase the parcel of property hereinbelow described, which is located at 115 Hillmont Road in the City of New Bern, for the sum of Seven Thousand and Five Hundred DoIlars ($7,500.00). Any person, firm, or corporation interested in purchasing the property may raise the bid by submitting a sealed offer to the office of the City Clerk before 5:00 p.m. on January 6. 2023. The above bid must be raised by not less than ten percent (1O%) of the first $1000.00 and five percent 5% of the remainder. When a bid is raised. the bidder shall deposit with the City Clerk five percent (5½) of the increased bid. At the end of the 10-day period, the City Clerk shall open the bids, if any, and the highest such bid will be come the new offer. If there is more than one bid in the highest amount, the first such bid received will become the new bid and shall continue to do so until a 10-day period has passed without any qualifying upset bid having been received, at which time the City of New Bern Board of Aldermen and the Craven County Board of Commissioners may accept the offer and sell the property to the highest bidder. The parties may, at any time, reject any and all offers. The Subject Property is described as follows:
Lying and being situate in Number 8 Township in Craven County, Norh Carolina, and being Lot Number 3, as shown and designated on that certain map entitled “Plat of Subdivision of property owned by John Gardner” and recorded 10 map Book 9, Page 14, in which reference is hereby made for a complete and accurate description by metes and bounds.
Subject to restrictive covenants and easements of record.
Parcel Identification Number: 8 219 006
This the 27th day of December 2022.
BRENDA E. BLANCO,
CITY CLERK,
NAN HOLTON,
COUNTY CLERK
12/27/2022
NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY: “Talbots Lots”
NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY OF NEW BERN BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§ 160A-269 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES
TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern and Craven County have received an offer to purchase the parcel of property hereinbelow described, which is located at 304 and 308 South Front Street in the City of New Bern, for the sum of Eight Hundred Twenty-Five Thousand Dollars ($825,000.00). Any person, firm or corporation interested in purchasing the property may raise the bid by submitting a sealed offer to the office of the City Clerk before 5:00 p.m. on January 6, 2023. The above bid must be raised by not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000.00 and five percent (5%) of the remainder. When a bid is raised, the bidder shall deposit with the City Clerk five percent (5%) of the increased bid. At the end of the 10-day period, the City Clerk shall open the bids, if any, and the highest such bid will become the new offer. If there is more than one bid in the highest amount, the first such bid received will become the new bid and shall continue to do so until a 10-day period has passed without any qualifying upset bid having been received, at which time the City of New Bern Board of Aldermen may accept the offer and sell the property to the highest bidder. The parties may, at any time, reject any and all offers. The Subject Property is described as follows:
Tract 1: (Parcel No. 8-001-C-101) All that certain tract or parcel of land lying and being situate in Number Eight (8) Township, Craven County, North Carolina, which is located north of South Front Street and west of Craven Street, and which is described as follows:
Beginning at the intersection of the northern right-of-way line of South Front Street and the western right-of-way line of Craven Street and running thence North 79 degrees 47 minutes 00 seconds West 107. 75 feet to a point; running thence North 10 degrees 11 minutes 00 seconds East 120.00 feet to a point; thence South 79 degrees 47 minutes 00 seconds East 1.50 feet to a point; thence South 79 degrees 47 minutes 00 seconds East 1.50 feet to a point; thence South 79 degrees 47 minutes 00 seconds East 107.75 feet to a rebar in the western right-of-way line of Craven Street; thence along and with the western right-of-way line of Craven Street South 10 degrees 11 minutes 00 seconds West 121.50 feet to the point of place of beginning, being 19,451 square feet, more or less, in accordance with that survey for the City of New Bern by Jerry R. Ryan, PLS, dated March 28, 2000, which said survey is specifically incorporated herein by reference for a more perfect description of said tract or parcel of land.
Tract 2: (Parcel No. 8-001-C-103) All that certain tract or parcel of land lying and being situate on the north side of South Front Street (formerly Tryon Palace Drive), in the City of New Bern, Number Eight (8) Township, Craven County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:
Beginning at a point in the northern right-of-way line of South Front Street which is located the following course and distance from the intersection of the western right-of-way line of Craven Street and the northern right-of-way line of South Front Street, North 79 degrees 47 minutes 00 seconds West 160.75 feet. FROM SAID POINT OR PLACE OF BEGINNING RUNNING THENCE along an alley North 10 degrees 11 minutes 00 seconds East 120 feet to an iron pin set, thence South 79 degrees 47 minutes 00 second East 53.00 feet, thence South 10 degrees 11 minutes 00 seconds West 120.00 feet along the Amy McKnight line to the northern right-of-way line of South Front Street, thence North 79 degrees 47 minutes 00 seconds West 53.00 feet to the point of beginning, according to a survey for the City of New Bern prepared by Jerry R. Ryan, PLS, and dated March 28, 2000, which map is incorporated herein specifically by reference for a more perfect description of said tract or parcel of land.
This the 27th day of December 2022.
BRENDA E. BLANCO,
CITY CLERK
12/27/2022
NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY: 1000 Neuse Ave.
NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY OF NEW BERN AND CRAVEN COUNTY BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§ 160A-269 AND 153A-176 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES
TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern and Craven County have received an offer to purchase the parcel of property hereinbelow described, located at 1000 Neuse Avenue in the City of New Bern, for the sum of Three Thousand Dollars ($3,000.00). Any person, firm, or corporation interested in purchasing the property may raise the bid by submitting a sealed offer to the office of the City Clerk before 5:00 p.m. on January 6, 2023. The above bid must be raised by not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000.00 and five percent (5%) of the remainder. When a bid is raised, the bidder shall deposit with the City Clerk five percent (5%) of the increased bid. At the end of the 10-day period, the City Clerk shall open the bids, if any, and the highest such bid will become the new offer. If there is more than one bid in the highest amount, the first such bid received will become the new bid and shall continue to do so until a 10-day period has passed without any qualifying upset bid having been received, at which time the City of New Bern Board of Aldermen and the Craven County Board of Commissioners may accept the offer and sell the property to the highest bidder. The parties may, at any time, reject any and all offers. The Subject Property is described as follows:
Named lot or parcel of land situated in said State and county in the Number 8 Township near the city of New Bern and in a suburb known as Sunnyside a map of which is duly registered in the Office of Register of Deeds of Craven County in Book number 121 at page number 1 and hereby referred to, which said lot 73.
Subject to restrictive covenants and easements of record.
Parcel Identification Number: 8 015 023
This the 27th day of December 2022.
BRENDA E. BLANCO,
CITY CLERK
NAN HOLTON,
COUNTY CLERK
12/27/2022
NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY: 69 Sunnyside
NOTICE OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE REAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY OF NEW BERN AND CRAVEN COUNTY BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§ 160A-269 AND 153A-176 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES
TAKE NOTICE that the City of New Bern has received an offer to purchase the parcel of property hereinbelow described, identified as Craven County parcel number 8-015-022 in the City of New Bern, for the sum of Two Thousand Seven Hundred Dollars ($2,700.00). Any person, firm, or corporation interested in purchasing the property may raise the bid by submitting a sealed offer to the office of the City Clerk before 5:00 p.m. on January 6, 2023. The above bid must be raised by not less than ten percent (10%) of the first $1,000.00 and five percent (5%) of the remainder. When a bid is raised, the bidder shall deposit with the City Clerk five percent (5%) of the increased bid. At the end of the 10-day period, the City Clerk shall open the bids, if any, and the highest such bid will become the new offer. If there is more than one bid in the highest amount, the first such bid received will become the new bid and shall continue to do so until a 10-day period has passed without any qualifying upset bid having been received, at which time the City of New Bern Board of Aldermen may accept the offer and sell the property to the highest bidder. The parties may, at any time, reject any and all offers. The Subject Property is described as follows: All that certain tract or parcel of land lying and being situate in Number Eight (8) Township, Craven County, North Carolina and being more particularly described as follows:
All that certain lot or parcel of land lying and being situate in Number Eight (8) Township, Craven County, North Carolina, designated as Lot Number Sixty Nine (69) as the same is shown and delineated on that certain map or plat of SUNNYSIDE, of record in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Craven County in Map Book 121, Page 1, to which said map or plat reference is hereby made for a more particular description of the aforesaid Lot Number Sixty Nine (69).
This conveyance is made subject to restrictions, easements, and other matters appearing of record, if any. The property hereinabove described was acquired by Grantor by instrument recorded in Book 1341, Page 902 in the Craven County Registry.
This the 27th day of January 2022.
BRENDA E. BLANCO,
CITY CLERK
NAN HOLTON,
COUNTY CLERK
12/27/2022
NOTICE OF CONVEYANCE OF PROPERTY: Tisdale House and Rhem Ave.
NOTICE OF CONVEYANCE OF REAL AND PERSONAL PROPERTY OWNED BY THE CITY OF NEW BERN BEING ADVERTISED PURSUANT TO §§ 160A-267 OF THE N.C. GENERAL STATUTES
TAKE NOTICE that pursuant to §§ 160A-267 of the North Carolina General Statutes, the Board of Aldermen of the City of New Bern adopted a resolution approving the sale of the historic residential dwelling commonly referred to as the Tisdale House and certain real property to New Bern Preservation Foundation, Inc. (“Purchaser”), a North Carolina non-profit corporation, at its regularly scheduled meeting held on November 22, 2022, provided that a preservation agreement or conservation agreement as defined in G.S. § 121-35 is placed in the deed conveying the Lot from the City to the Purchaser. The said real property is identified as follows:
A certain lot located on Rhem Avenue and more particularly identified as Tract 1 on the plat recorded in Map Book J at Page 27G in the Craven County Registry.
This the 6th day of December 2022.
BRENDA E. BLANCO,
CITY CLERK
12/06/2022
PUBLIC NOTICE: Rezoning 910 and 914 Bloomfield St.
PUBLIC NOTICE
TAKE NOTICE THAT the Board of Aldermen of the City of New Bern will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, in the City Hall Courtroom located at 300 Pollock Street, New Bern, NC, 28560, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be reached, on the question of rezoning parcels of land owned by the Redevelopment Commission of the City of New Bern, consisting of 0.252 +/- acres from R-6 Residential district to C-4 Neighborhood business district. The parcels are located at 910 and 914 Bloomfield Street and are further identified as Craven County Parcel ID#’s 8-006-319 and 8-006-320. All interested parties will be given an opportunity to be heard.
Dec. 29, Jan. 5
