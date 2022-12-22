Christmas Eve Celebration

Riverside United Methodist Church welcomes one and all to a celebration of Christmas in music and scripture this Christmas Eve.
Everyone is welcome to sing along with favorite traditional Christmas carols, led by music director Simon Spalding, pianist Sara Spalding, and members of the church. Between the carols, the story of Christmas will be told through selected scripture readings.
Riverside United Methodist Church is at 405 Avenue “A” in New Bern. The Lessons & Carols Service begins at 4:30 p.m., December 24. T
here is no admission charge, but donations to Riverside United Methodist Church will be accepted.
By Simon Spalding