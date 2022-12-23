Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present “At the Gallery: Cat Stevens” performed by John Van Dyke at the Bank of the Arts on Jan. 21, 2023.
Yusuf Islam, born Steven Demetre Georgiou, commonly known by his stage name, Cat Stevens, is a British singer-songwriter. Cat Stevens’ style consists of folk, pop, rock, and later in his career, Islamic music. He began performing his songs in London coffee houses. At 18, Music producer Mike Hurst saw him perform and arranged for him to record a demo and helped him get a record deal. His fame grew over the years with hits such as “I Love my Dog” and “I’m Gonna Get Me a Gun.” He reached the height of his popularity with his album “Tea for the Tillerman” which is ranked 26 on “Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.” His signature rich vocals and mellifluous sound landed him in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriter Hall of Fame. In 2006, he was ranked 49th in Paste’s 100 best living songwriters.
John Van Dyke has been singing professionally for more than 27 years, doing everything from R&B to classic rock to Broadway, although his first love is jazz. Many know John from his work with New Bern Civic Theater, or from the Thursday night jazz jams at Christoph’s at the Double Tree. John enjoys connecting with the audience through performing and taking the audience on a musical journey.
Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers, available in person at Bank of the Arts, online, or over the phone at 252-638-2577.
For more information, please contact Mairin Gwyn, Development Director
By Mairin Gwyn