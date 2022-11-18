West Craven FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team Wins States & Competes Nationally

In June at the North Carolina State FFA Convention, the Parliamentary Procedure team placed 1st in the state, qualifying them to move on to the National Competition in Indianapolis, Indiana.
This past October, the team traveled to Indianapolis where they represented West Craven and North Carolina FFA as they competed in the superbowl of career development events: The Parliamentary Procedure Competition. The team members were: Samantha Hunnings, Rylee Casey, Jaiden McDougald, Carson Lackey, Morgan Mae Everett, and Taylor Rogers. The team placed Bronze overall and had three team members that tested high enough to become an accredited parliamentarian as recognized by the Society of Ag Ed Parliamentarians. The three team members were: Carson Lackey, Morgan Mae Everett, and Taylor Rogers.
By Craven County Schools