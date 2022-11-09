Walmart ReGrand Opening Celebration in Jacksonville, NC — Nov. 11

Jacksonville, North Carolina residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter #1298 at 2025 North Marine Boulevard. as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The remodel is part of a rollout of interactive store designs and includes several department transformations and the expansion of innovations, which will help customers save time and enhance their shopping experience.
The public are invited to the grand reopening celebration, which will take place on Nov. 11, 2022, at 9 a.m. Camp Lejeune Color Guard and ROTC will kick-off the festivities followed by a ribbon cutting with Walmart representative. During the event, Store Manager Rayna Strickland will present donations to multiple local organizations on behalf of Walmart. Customers will be able to enjoy samples provided by Walmart suppliers Pepsi, Frito-Lay, Coca-Cola and Nabisco; special goodie bags will be available for veterans as we also commemorate Veterans Day.
“We are excited to bring a new, innovative shopper experience to Jacksonville and the state of North Carolina,” said Store Manager Rayna Strickland. “The Jacksonville community will get a firsthand look at the future of Walmart stores, and we are thrilled to showcase these upgrades to customers and associates alike.”
Customers will enjoy the following store improvements:
- New platform displays and light fixtures
- Enhanced apparel department with new clothing lines
- Refreshed pet’s department with a new layout
- Freshly painted interior
- New restrooms for customers
- New and expanded merchandise in every department
- New signage throughout the Supercenter
- Improvements at Checkout
Walmart will also continue to innovate to help customers save time and money by giving them the option to shop when, where and how they want, including:
- Pickup – Busy customers love Walmart’s pickup option. It gives them the convenience of shopping online and the ease of picking up groceries quickly without leaving their cars. The best part: there is no fee to use Walmart Grocery Pickup. Customers using SNAP also have the option to use pickup services in most states.
- Delivery – Walmart’s convenient delivery service is also a hit with customers. Even more, Walmart has now made pickup and delivery contact-free.
- Walmart Pay – A touch-free way to pay.
- Walmart+ – Walmart’s membership elevates shoppers’ experience with convenient Scan & Go, free shipping and delivery, early access to exclusive deals and saving on fuel prices.
To take advantage of Walmart’s new shopping features, customers can download the Walmart app through Apple Store or Google Play.
By Savannah Scott, on behalf of Walmart