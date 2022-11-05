U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is Making a Stop in New Bern

The City of New Bern is excited to announce the arrival of a special guest on Nov. 12. In time for Veteran’s Day weekend and the march up to the holiday season, the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is making a pit stop at Union Point Park, located at 210 East Front Street. A celebration event with activities for all ages is planned for 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
Each year, a different national forest provides a tree to light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The National Forests in North Carolina, in partnership with the nonprofit Choose Outdoors, will bring the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the Pisgah National Forest to Washington, D.C., including a special appearance in North Carolina’s colonial capital – New Bern. The last time a tree was selected from North Carolina was in 1998.
The approximately 78-foot-tall Red Spruce will be harvested from the Pisgah National Forest on November 2nd and prepared for the nearly 1,000-mile expedition. The journey will include a series of stops throughout the state before being delivered to the U.S. Capitol on November 18th, where it will be decorated with handmade ornaments and tree skirts specially created by North Carolinians.
Join us on Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. as the tree is escorted into the park by the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point 2d Marine Aircraft Wing Band, New Bern Police Department, North Carolina Highway Patrol, National Forest Service, Veteran Enforcers Motorcycle Association, Smokey the Bear, Woodsy Owl, and of course, Santa Claus! New Bern Fire-Rescue will suspend the American flag over the tree and all who enter the park. After the tree’s arrival, Mayor Jeffrey Odham, Ward 6 Alderman Robert Brinson (U.S. Army veteran), and other special guests will join us for remarks and veteran honors, and then…let the festivities begin! Families will be able to take photos with the tree, visit with Santa, listen to holiday music, enjoy hot chocolate from the Baker’s Rise food truck, decorate ornaments, and even sign a banner with friendly holiday messages that will go with the tree to Washington, D.C.
The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will remain under tight security during its visit to New Bern. Its next stop will be at the Lost Colony in Manteo. The holiday fir’s journey through our state is possible with the generous support of presenting sponsor 84 Lumber, along with Kenworth Truck Company, Hardy Brothers Trucking, Hale Trailer, Spireon, Inc., North Carolina Forest Service, North Carolina Department of Agriculture, Dover Crane, Verizon, Western North Carolina Agriculture Center, Society of American Foresters, Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Truckload Carriers Association, AHF Products, Bruce, Hartco and Robbins, Pilot Flying J, FIND Outdoors, Nantahala Outdoor Center, Bartlett Tree Company, National Forest Foundation, LexisNexis VitalChek Network, Inc., Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, Cultivated Cocktails, and Vesmir.
For news, events, and tour information for the tree, visit this website, along with Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more information about New Bern’s event, visit NewBernNC or the New Bern Parks & Recreation Facebook page.
By Colleen Roberts