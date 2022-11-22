Twin Rivers YMCA Presents the 15th Annual Turkey Trot

Run the tradition! For 15 years, the Twin Rivers YMCA staff have been up before the sun on Thanksgiving morning to prepare for hundreds of people (and a few four-legged friends) to take part in the annual Turkey Trot 5k/10k. The tradition continues on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.
Participants can register online or at the event.
Schedule:
Yoga – 7 a.m.
10K Competitive Run – 7:45 a.m. (Registration cut-off at 7:30 a.m.)
5K Fun Run – 8 a.m. (Registration cut-off at 7:45 a.m.)
Kids Dash – 9:30 a.m. (Registration cut-off at 8:30 a.m.)
Online registration and race information can be found at trymca.org.
Submitted by: Erin Langley, Eastern Carolina YMCA