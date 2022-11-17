Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Nov. 17 – 20, 2022

Around Town
The Fall Home & Gift Expo is taking place at the Riverfront Convention Center of Craven County on Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tickets are $4 per person.
Upcoming event: Sunday, 20 November, from 1 p.m. to 4 p. m., a special Author Sunday will be held at the New Bern Farmers’ Market, with 37 regional authors of fiction, non-fiction, and poetry signing their books. Come on by for some great winter reading or to pick up gifts for reader friends and family. e on by for some great reading or to pick up some holiday gifts for reader friends and family.
Events
17th: African American Lecture Series November 2022, We Got Soul, We Can Heal, 7 p.m. at Cullman Performance Hall, NC History Center.
18th: Collaborations: With Simon Spalding, featuring Tracey Brenneman and Bing Jim and Kathleen Kohler, 7:30 p.m., Orringer Auditorium, 801 College Court.
18th: Holiday Wine Tasting at Galley Stores and Marina, 5:00 p.m., 300 East Front Street.
18th – 19th: The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical, New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock Street.
19th: Outlander: Spark of the Rebellion, 9:15 a.m. and Outlander: Storm of the Revolution, 4:15 p.m. Tryon Palace Interior.
19th: Jimmy Buffett performed by Ken Kennedy, 7 p.m., Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle Street.
20th: An Elf Comes to Tryon Palace, 2 p.m., NC History Center, 529 S. Front Street.
20th: Book Festival featuring 37 local authors, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., New Bern Farmer’s Market, 421 South Front Street.
20th: Singer Mary Mikels performs “Bradway Favorites & More,” 3 p.m., Masonic Theatre, 514 Hancock Street.
Entertainment and Music
Thursday
Dr. Paul and The Medications at Harris Teeter, 2019 S. Glenburnie Road
Friday
Tim Bivens and Gigi’s Snack Shack at BrÜtopia, 1201 Hwy 70 East
Saturday
Friendsgiving Chili Cookoff at 99 – the chili is free, and the voting is for fun! If you would like to bring a chili, let them know by signing up in the taproom. starts at 3 p.m. at Brewery 99, 1014 Pollock Street.
Mike Bramble at Nautical Star Coffee, 218 Middle Street.
Sunday
The RV Road Show at Bootleggers & Barrels, 4 p.m., 417 South Front Street.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing, where.
Arts
Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M at 217 Middle Street
Check out the exhibitions in the Main Gallery and Director’s Gallery at Bank of the Arts, 315 Middle Street
View exhibits at Community Artist Gallery, 309 Middle Street
The Great Fire of New Bern: Images on its 100th Anniversary is at NC History Center, 529 S. Front St., on display through Jan. 29, 2023
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Watch the East Carolina Amateur Baseball League teams — Rockies at A’s, 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 at Kafer Park.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. The Menu (R), She Said (R), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (PG13), Black Adam (PG13), and Ticket to Paradise (PG13). Coming Soon: Strange World (PG) and Devotion (PG13) on Nov. 23 and Avatar: The Way of the Water on Dec. 16.
Tours
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New Street, Oct. 14 – Oct. 16, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Ghosts of New Bern. Call 252-635-1410.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
By Elaine Rouse, Content Manager and Wendy Card, Editor