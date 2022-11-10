Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Nov. 10 – 13, 2022

Around Town
In celebration of Veterans Day, there are numerous events happening in the Greater New Bern area. Click here for a summary of events. Here’s a list of discounts, free meals and offers.
The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to arrive in New Bern en route to Washington, D.C. on Nov. 12. Ceremonies to take place from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Union Point Park.
Events
10th: Career & College Promise Information Session, 6 p.m., Orringer Auditorium, Craven Community College, 800 College Court.
10th – 11th: Schooner Huron Jewel tours, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Gallants Channel, Beaufort.
11th: Fall Leaves Class, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., The Accidental Artist, 219-A Craven Street.
11th – 13th: The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical, New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock Street.
12th: PetSmart Dog Adoption Event, 11 a.m., 3007 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
12th: Coastal Photo Club’s Fall Major Competition, 9:00 a.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, 309 New Street.
12th: Inaugural Trail to Tryon Marathon.
12th: November Garden Lecture Series, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., NC History Center, 529 S. Front Street.
13th: Vietnam Wall Presentation, 4 p.m., Cullman Auditorium, NC History Center, 529 S. Front Street.
Visit the New Bern/Craven County Library for free WiFi, computer classes, bingo, book contests, special exhibits, reading programs, DVD/movie rentals, story hours, and more!
Entertainment and Music
Thursday
30 Second Rocks at Attitudes Pub & Grille, 32 Shoreline Drive
247th Marine Corps Birthday Celebration at Tap That Craft Beer and Wine Bar, 901 Pollock Street.
Friday
Alice Osborn presents her new album: Skirts in the Snow at New Chapter Books & Fine Art, 320 S. Front Street
Honoring Veterans with BokaNinas at Brewery 99, 1014 Pollock Street.
Mad Fiddler at Freshwater Beer Co., 904 Pollock Street
Saturday
The Wannabees at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 7:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., 415 S. Front Street
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing, where.
Sunday
Harbor Sounds at Riverside United Methodist Church, 405 Avenue A.
Arts
Friday is Artwalk from 5 – 8 p.m. Contact the Craven Arts Council & Gallery for a list of participating businesses and nonprofits. Check out the exhibitions in the Main Gallery and Director’s Gallery at Bank of the Arts, 315 Middle Street. Call 252-638-2577.
Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M at 217 Middle Street
Works from over 30 talented and award-winning artists are at Community Artist Gallery, 309 Middle St.
The Great Fire of New Bern: Images on its 100th Anniversary is at NC History Center, 529 S. Front St., on display through Jan. 29, 2023
Africa to Carolina Exhibit is at the North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St., and on display through Jan. 31, 2023.
Outdoor Life
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Watch the East Carolina Amateur Baseball League teams — Rockies at A’s, 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 at Kafer Park.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (PG13), One Piece Film Red (PG13), Black Adam (PG13), and Ticket to Paradise (PG13). Coming Soon: Strange World (PG) and Devotion (PG13) on Nov. 23.
Tours
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
New Bern Academy Exhibits at New Bern Academy, 514 New Street, Oct. 14 – Oct. 16, 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Ghosts of New Bern. Call 252-635-1410.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
Let us know if you’d like to see something added to this weekly article or if you have any events or announcements by emailing us.
By Elaine Rouse, Content Manager and Wendy Card, Editor