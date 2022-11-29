New Bern Woman’s Club and their Event Sponsor Century 21 Coastal Advantage announce that tickets are now on sale for The Holly & the Ivy Holiday Homes Tour being held Dec. 10 form 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at the Bank of the Arts, via PayPal on a will-call basis through the website, newbernwomansclub.com, and at Harris Teeter locations in New Bern, 3565 Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd. and 2032 Waterscape Wy.
The event gives folks the opportunity to see the interiors of six homes and First Presbyterian Church, all decorated for the holidays in the historic district of New Bern.
Holly & Ivy is the signature event of the New Bern Woman’s Club with all proceeds supporting scholarships and contributions to numerous local charitable causes.
For the price of a $15 ticket in advance and $20 day of the event, Holly and Ivy is a fun holiday experience that includes a stop off at the designated “Sugar Plum Treats House” for cookies and cider.
By Bren Harris