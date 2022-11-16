Test Your Knowledge of NC Natural and Cultural Resources During Trivia Night

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources will host a virtual program, “DNCR 50th Trivia Night,” Monday, Nov. 28, 6:00 – 7:30 p.m.
Celebrate the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources’ 50th anniversary with fun facts about its sites and collections!
A cross-divisional Trivia Team — Chris Smith of the Museum of Natural Sciences, Josh Hager and Katie Crickmore of the State Archives, and Erin Holmes of the State Library — will host, and DNCR Secretary Reid Wilson will introduce the event. DNCR’s staff from state parks, the zoo, aquariums, branch history museums, state historic sites, and the African American Heritage Commission have contributed questions to test your knowledge.
Think you’re an expert on DNCR? Here’s your chance to win bragging rights!
Register for this free virtual event here.
By N.C. Department of Natural & Cultural Resources