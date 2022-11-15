Summer Return of Non-Stop Flights to Washington, D.C. from New Bern

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN) and American Airlines are pleased to announce their seasonal, non-stop flights between New Bern, N.C. and Washington, D.C. will begin again in June. This is a direct result of the success of this route this past summer.
The Saturday service between EWN and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) will begin June 3, 2023 and continue into August. This schedule is identical to last years’ service, which proved to be successful for everyone involved. Flights are already available to book and booking early is highly encouraged in the current environment.
“The resumption of this route is a major vote of confidence from American Airlines, and we are pleased to have them as strong partners providing service for our community. We are proud to be an innovative airport partner for the airlines and the return of non-stop flights to DC next summer is just one example of the work we are doing to maintain and grow service for the region,” said Airport Director Andrew Shorter.
The 75-minute weekly flights will make all of the attractions of the nation’s capital easily accessible for local residents and will also give travelers in the D.C.-metro area a quick, convenient way to get to Historic New Bern, the Crystal Coast and North Carolina’s Outer Banks.
“We consider EWN a key contributor to both the economic health of our area as well as our quality of life. We’ve been impressed and pleased with all of EWN’s initiatives to sustain and expand airline routes during a challenging time. We congratulate them for their success in bringing the DC route back next summer,” said Jeff Wood, Director of Craven 100 Alliance (C1A).
EWN is currently in the process of a major terminal expansion project and has begun a runway improvement project to strengthen the airport’s long-term appeal and functionality for airlines and passengers alike. The airport also recently completed or initiated a number of other key projects that will help the airport grow into the future including the new Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) facility and a commercial aircraft hangar facility.
