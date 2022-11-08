Section Available to Recognize Nonprofits at No Cost in New, Print Newspaper — Deadline Nov 10

New Bern Now appreciates the work that so many local nonprofit organizations do in our community.
Giving Tuesday is on Nov. 29, 2022. In light of this special day, we are setting aside a section in the Navigator, our new local newspaper, to recognize local charities.
If you are an executive director, board member, or volunteer of a charitable organization, share your organization’s message with readers (100-word max). Email it to us no later than Nov. 10 to be considered in the first edition of the paper.
We are planning on distributing the newspaper within the next week or so.
Questions or comments? Send us an email.
By Wendy Card, Editor