Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter of DAR Celebrates Native American Heritage and Recognition Month

The Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter of the American Revolution (NSDAR) has been busy celebrating “National Native American Heritage and Recognition Month”.
Mayor Charles Tyson, Jr. made a proclamation and presented it to Native American Chair Paula Quinn at the Trent Woods Town Hall meeting on November 4, 2022. Chapter members handed out brochures and information about many of the Native American descendants of various tribes: Abenaki, Cherokee, Creek, Dakota, Eno River and Tuscarorian on Nov. 5.
They presented 23 new library books to Craven County Schools on Nov. 8.
Information provided by Paula Quinn
By Wendy Card, Editor