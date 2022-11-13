Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter of DAR Celebrates Native American Heritage and Recognition Month

November 13, 2022
National Native American Heritage and Recognition Month in New Bern NC
Native American Committee members: Paula Quinn, Lee Olsen and Nikki Gonzalez

The Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter of the American Revolution (NSDAR) has been busy celebrating “National Native American Heritage and Recognition Month”.

Mayor Charles Tyson, Jr. made a proclamation and presented it to Native American Chair Paula Quinn at the Trent Woods Town Hall meeting on November 4, 2022. Chapter members handed out brochures and information about many of the Native American descendants of various tribes: Abenaki, Cherokee, Creek, Dakota, Eno River and Tuscarorian on Nov. 5.

Proclamation of National Native American Heritage and Recognition Month
L to R: Commissioner Daniel E. Murphy, Paula Quinn, Mayor Charles F. Tyson, Jr., Commissioner/Mayor Pro Tem Billy Joiner, Commissioner M. Shane Turner, and Trent Woods Town Attorney Aaron Arnette (photo by Holly Willis)

They presented 23 new library books to Craven County Schools on Nov. 8.

National Native American Heritage and Recognition book donation
L to R: Director of Public Relations and Communications Jennifer Wagner, RDSDAR Native American Chair Paula Quinn, and Systems Librarian Robin Register Jordyn Rodriguez

Information provided by Paula Quinn

By Wendy Card, Editor

