Repainting City Hall, Tisdale House, ARP Funding, Among Items on New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – Nov. 22

The Nov. 22, 2022 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. in New Bern, NC.
1. Meeting opened by Mayor Jeffrey T. Odham. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Aster. Pledge of Allegiance.
2. Roll Call.
3. Approve Agenda.
Consent Agenda
4. Consider Adopting a Resolution Closing Specific Streets for the Shriner’s Annual Parade.
(Ward 1) On behalf of the Sudan Shriners, Sharon Evans has requested the 400 800 blocks of George Street and 400-600 blocks of Broad Street be closed from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2023 for the Shriner’s Annual Winter Ceremonial parade. Additionally, it is requested the 200-300 blocks of Middle Street be closed from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and the southside (eastbound lane) of Broad Street be closed to parking from 12 a.m. until the conclusion of the parade. A memo from Kari Warren, Interim Director of Parks and Recreation, is attached along with a map of the proposed closures.
5. Consider Adopting a Resolution Closing Specific Streets for the 2022 New Year’s Eve Block Party.
(Ward 1) The City’s annual New Year’s Eve Celebration is scheduled for December 31, 2022. As a result, it is requested the 200 block of Pollock Street from the entrance of the Dunn Building’s parking lot to Craven Street be closed to vehicular traffic from 7:00 a.m. on December 31, 2022 until 8 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. Additionally, it is requested the 300 block of Pollock Street, a portion of the 200 block of Craven Street beginning at Morgan’s Tavern & Grill, and the 300 block of Craven Street be closed from 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022 until 3 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023. A map of the area is attached along with a memo from Mrs. Warren.
6. Consider Adopting a Resolution Calling for a Public Hearing to Rezone 910 and 914 Bloomfield Street.
(Ward 5) The Redevelopment Commission is requesting to rezone two parcels totaling 0.252 +/- acres from R-6 Residential to C-4 Neighborhood Business District. The parcels are located at 910 and 914 Bloomfield Street. The Planning and Zoning Board unanimously approved the request at its November 01, 2022 meeting. It is requested a public hearing be held on Dec. 13, 2022 for the Governing Board’s consideration. A memo from Matt Schelly, Interim Director of Development Services, is attached.
7. Consider Adopting a Resolution Calling for a Public Hearing on Revisions to the Land Use Ordinance.
Chapter 160D of the NC General Statutes consolidates city and county statutes for development regulations, formerly in Chapters 153A and 160A, into a single unified chapter. The Planning and Zoning Board unanimously recommended approval of the revisions during its November 01, 2022 meeting. It is requested a public hearing be held on Dec. 13, 2022 to consider the revisions. A memo from Mr. Schelly is attached.
8. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Initiate the Upset Bid Process for 115 Hillmont Road.
(Ward 5) Argelis Arauz Fallas submitted an offer of $7,500 for the purchase of 115 Hillmont Road. The offer represents 50% of the tax value. The property is a vacant 0.54-acre parcel that was acquired by the City and County in 2019 through tax foreclosure. If the property is sold for the initial bid, it is estimated the County will receive $4,255.38 and the City $3,244.62 from the proceeds. A memo from Brenda Blanco, City Clerk, is attached.
9. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Initiate the Upset Bid Process for Tax PID 8-015-023.
(Ward 1) Argelis Arauz Fallas submitted an offer of $3,000 for the purchase of Tax Parcel ID 8-015-023 (1000 Neuse Avenue). The offer represents 50% of the tax value. The property is a vacant 0.23-acre parcel that was acquired by the City and County in 2006 through tax foreclosure. If the property is sold for the initial bid, it is estimated the County will receive $1,848.97 and the City $1,151.03 from the proceeds. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached.
10. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Initiate the Upset Bid Process for Tax PID 8-015-022.
(Ward 1) Argelis Arauz Fallas also submitted an offer of $2,700 for the purchase of Tax Parcel ID 8-015-022 (rear of 1000 Neuse Avenue). The offer represents 50% of the tax value. The property is a vacant 0.12-acre parcel that was acquired by the City in 2003. It is contiguous to and landlocked by the property identified in the previous item. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached.
11. Approve Minutes.
Minutes from the Nov. 3, 2022 retreat and Nov. 8, 2022 regular meeting are provided for review and approval.
12. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving an Agreement with New Bern Preservation Foundation for the Purchase and Sale of Real Property.
(Ward 1) The City has been working with the New Bern Preservation Foundation (“NBPF”) on the Tisdale house project, and NBPF has been working with interested parties to identify the most qualified candidate to receive and renovate the house. The Foundation asked the City to consider selling property behind its offices at 303 First Street. The parcel faces Rhem Avenue and would be used to relocate the Tisdale House. The Board gave staff direction to proceed with facilitating this request. The purchase and sale agreement provides a sales price of $48,250 and requires that the closing take place within 30 days of execution. It also requires the Tisdale house be relocated to the property by Feb. 15, 2023.
13. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Contract with Midwest Maintenance, Inc. for the City Hall Repainting Project.
(Ward 1) City Hall sustained interior water damage during Hurricane Florence because of water intrusion through the mortar joints. Bids were solicited for the repainting of City Hall, and two were received. The lowest bid was submitted by Midwest Maintenance, Inc. at a cost of $564,108. The Board is asked to adopt a resolution approving a contract with this vendor and authorizing the City Manager to execute the contract and any change orders within the budgeted project amount.
14. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving the Sale of 806 Main Street.
(Ward 1) First Missionary Baptist Church made an offer to purchase 806 Main Street for $2,000. The offer was advertised, but no upset bids were received. The tax value of the 0.18-acre vacant parcel is $4,000. The City and Craven County acquired the property in 2009 through tax foreclosure. At that time, taxes, interest, penalties, fees, and costs due to the County were $2,167.90 and $845.82 to the city. If the property is sold for the initial offer, the County will receive $1,188.45 and the City $811.55 from the proceeds. A memo from Ms. Blanco is attached along with the offer, tax card, map, and photos of the property.
15. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Designate American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 Funds.
On May 25, 2021, the Board adopted a budget ordinance establishing the American Rescue Plan Fund in the amount of $6,704,351. Eligible categories of use under the final rule include support the COVID-19 public health and economic response, water/sewer/broadband infrastructure, premium pay, and replacement of lost public sector revenue. As explained at the Nov. 3, 2022 retreat, this resolution will authorize the city to elect the standard allowance for lost revenue. A memo from Kim Ostrom, Director of Finance, is attached.
16. Consider Adopting a Budget Ordinance Amendment for FY2022-23.
This budget ordinance reestablishes encumbrances for purchase orders outstanding as of June 30, 2022 that will be honored in Fiscal Year 2023. It also amends the General Fund by transferring $6,704,351 from the American Rescue Plan Fund to cover public safety salaries and benefits, and it amends the Grants Fund to recognize a $350,000 award from the Department of Justice – Community Oriented Policing Services Grant. The grant requires no matching funds and will be used for a licensed clinician and two qualified professionals from RHA Health Services to provide crisis assessments through the Police Department as outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding approved by the Board on June 14, 2022. A memo from Mrs. Ostrom is attached.
17. Appointment(s).
18. Attorney’s Report.
19. City Manager’s Report.
20. New Business.
21. Closed Session.
22. Adjourn.
Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 252-639-7501 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.
Agenda by Brenda Blanco, City Clerk
View the meeting packet with details here and watch the meeting live on City 3 TV, City 3 TV Video on Demand, the City of New Bern’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page.
By Wendy Card, Editor