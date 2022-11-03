New Bern’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Raises Over $45,000

More than 100 people joined the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s – New Bern in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at Union Point Park on Oct. 22. Participants raised over $45,000 to fund Alzheimer’s care, support, and research programs.
“Congratulations and a big thanks to our dedicated Walk participants, volunteers, sponsors, staff and the Craven County and surrounding area communities for coming together to take steps for all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementia,” said Lisa Roberts, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association – Eastern North Carolina Chapter.
Walking for Mamie’s Girls was the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $6,889. The other top fundraising teams include Help Fight With Us ($4,230) and Tomfoolery ($3,160).
On Walk day, participants honored those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
Tameka Bright, mid-day host on WCCG 104.5 FM in Fayetteville, was the emcee for the event. Bright grew up in New Bern and served as a caregiver for her brother who had developed dementia as a result of a stroke. She lost her brother in Feb. 2021; he is buried in New Bern.
Added Roberts, “We appreciate everyone involved for raising critical funds for Alzheimer’s research and local support services. Together, we are showing the 180,000 North Carolina residents living with Alzheimer’s and 356,000 caregivers that we care and we are committed to fight to end this disease.”
The Association is keeping up the momentum and continuing to raise critical funds and awareness with a goal to raise $57,000 by the end of the year. Walk Day may have passed, but donations are still being accepted through Dec. 31 here.
By Jennifer Walker