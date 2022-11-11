New Bern Woman’s Club Presents Holly & Ivy Holiday Homes Tour

New Bern Woman’s Club (NBWC) is pleased to announce Century 21 Coastal Advantage as our Event Sponsor for the 23rd Annual Holly & Ivy Holiday Homes Tour. Shirley Morrison, owner and broker, says her company philosophy is based on building relationships, and the Holly & Ivy sponsorship is a way for her to strengthen their commitment to the community. She is proud to give back by supporting NBWC, a nonprofit deeply rooted in doing so much to help address needs in New Bern.
This year’s Holly & Ivy is scheduled for Dec. 10 from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The event gives folks the opportunity to see the interiors of six beautiful homes built in a range of styles and dates, decorated for the holidays in the downtown historic district of New Bern. In addition, this year the tour will include First Presbyterian Church, one of oldest church buildings in the state. The docent guided tours of these 7 incredible structures celebrate New Bern’s architectural history.
Holly & Ivy is the signature event of the New Bern Woman’s Club with the proceeds supporting scholarships and contributions to numerous local charitable causes.
“Save the Date” and watch for announcements when tickets sales begin in November at Bank of the Arts, Harris Teeter Stores in New Bern, and via PayPal on a will-call basis through the website.
For the price of a $15 ticket, Holly and Ivy is a fun holiday experience that is educational and includes a stop off at the designated Sugar Plum Treats House where cookies and cider will be served!
For more information, email Jeaninne Billingsley, Holly & Ivy Chairperson or Chris Skrotsky, New Bern Woman’s Club President.
By Bren Harris