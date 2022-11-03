New Bern Police Investigate Shots Fired on Watson Avenue and Make Arrests

An on-duty police officer while on patrol heard shots fired coming from the area of Watson Avenue in the city of New Bern n Nov. 2, 2022, at 5:34 p.m. That officer observed a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Based on the circumstances, location, timing of the incident, and the vehicle’s speed leaving the scene, officers stopped the vehicle for investigative measures. During the traffic stop, officers recovered evidence, including a firearm, that led to the arrest of several individuals.
Additional officers responded to the area where shots were heard and found evidence of a shooting. There are no known injuries at this time. The investigation continued for several hours, resulting in additional charges relating to possession and distribution of illegal drugs.
The following persons were arrested in reference to this incident:
Jessiah Johnson, B/M, 18 of New Bern, NC, was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Possession of a Firearm with an Altered Serial Number, Felony Conspiracy, and Discharged Firearm in City Limits. Johnson also had an outstanding warrant for Resist, Obstruct, and Delay, and Second-Degree Trespass. Johnson received a $75,000 secure bond.
William H. Cox, B/M, 25 of New Bern, NC for Possession with Intent Sell/Deliver Schedule II and Schedule VI, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. William received a $25,000 secure bond.
Williams E. Jones, B/M, 22 of New Bern, NC with two counts of Possession with Intent Sell/Deliver Schedule II and Possession with Intent Sell/Deliver Schedule VI, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Jones received a $20,000 secure bond.
This investigation includes the involvement of a 17-year-old juvenile and potentially other suspects. Additional charges are pending.
By Captain Marquie Morrison-Brown, Criminal Investigations