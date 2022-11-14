New Bern Police Investigate Bomb Threat at Hatteras Yachts

November 14, 2022

New Bern Police Department logo with contact information

Officers were dispatched to Hatteras Yachts, 110 N. Glenburnie Road, New Bern, in reference to a bomb threat on Nov. 14, 2022, at approximately 7:43 a.m. The threat appears to have originated from within the facility. In an abundance of caution, the building was evacuated, and all employees were sent home. Assets from a multitude of agencies are working to ensure that the location is safe. This is currently an active investigation, and any additional information will be provided when it becomes available.

The New Bern Police Department is committed to partnering with the community to create a safe place to live, work and visit.  Citizens who wish to remain anonymous are encouraged to utilize the New Bern Police Department’s new Tip411 system by texting the key word NBPDTIP with your tip to 847411.  Additional information can be found the New Bern Police Department’s website.

For additional information, please contact Lieutenant Donald McInnis with the New Bern Police Department at 252-672-4274.

By Lieutenant Donald A. McInnis, Jr.

