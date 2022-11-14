New Bern Police Investigate Bomb Threat at Hatteras Yachts

Officers were dispatched to Hatteras Yachts, 110 N. Glenburnie Road, New Bern, in reference to a bomb threat on Nov. 14, 2022, at approximately 7:43 a.m. The threat appears to have originated from within the facility. In an abundance of caution, the building was evacuated, and all employees were sent home. Assets from a multitude of agencies are working to ensure that the location is safe. This is currently an active investigation, and any additional information will be provided when it becomes available.
For additional information, please contact Lieutenant Donald McInnis with the New Bern Police Department at 252-672-4274.
By Lieutenant Donald A. McInnis, Jr.