New Bern Police Department Receives Community Policing Development Grant

Senator Thom Tillis recently announced more than $1 million in grants to North Carolina law enforcement agencies from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS). As part of the award, the New Bern Police Department will receive $350,000 to continue implementation of its crisis intervention team. The city was notified of the grant award via email late last month.
The New Bern Police Department will use the grant to continue its partnership with RHA Health Services, Inc. through the Co-Responder program. This program pairs police and behavioral health professionals to address calls for service regarding mental health and substance abuse issues. In an emergency or crisis when law enforcement is called, these professionals co-respond with officers to assist individuals and families with treatment options, diverting them from the criminal justice system. The Co-Responder Program was first introduced as a pilot program in partnership with RHA. Then in December 2021, the program was fully implemented.
“Law enforcement officers risk their lives every single day to keep our communities safe, and they deserve training and resources that help them handle the most difficult situations,” said Senator Tillis via press release. “This funding will provide necessary resources and training that will improve safety for law enforcement officers, and I applaud the DOJ for their investment in North Carolina’s brave men and women.”
The Co-Responder Program is designed to increase early identification and intervention for citizens with Behavioral Health (BH) or Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) who have contact with law enforcement. RHA Health Services, Inc. is based out of New Bern and is a treatment and resource center for mental health services, substance use/addiction recovery support, and support for individuals who have behavioral health needs and co-occurring developmental disabilities.
“This program has already shown a benefit to New Bern,” said Chief Patrick Gallagher of the New Bern Police Department. “In the first 6 months of the program, approximately 200 calls for service were received related to mental health issues and/or substance abuse. RHA and police department staff co-responded to those calls and diverted 88% of them from resulting in arrest or involuntary commitment.”
Police department staff applied for the COPS grant in June. During the Board of Aldermen meeting on November 22nd, the Board will consider adopting a resolution formally accepting the grant. The grant award requires no matching funds.
To read Senator Tillis’ announcement in full, click here.
By Colleen Roberts